Meet The Inspiring Artist Behind Patriots' Hunter Henry's Cleats

When New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry took a trip to Kenya over the summer, there was one animal on his safari ride that he didn't get to see -- a leopard.

"We didn't get to see the animal," Henry laughed on a phone call with Patriots on SI. He, along with his wife and former NFL linebacker Mark Herzlich, spent a week in Africa with the International Justice Mission. He spotted all the other big animals on his safari experience, but a leopard wasn't one of them.

Henry's trip to Kenya was a bucket list item for the tight end. As part of IJM's Team Freedom, their trip was aimed at helping people who've been impacted by child trafficking and slavery, while assisting their areas on how to better police the areas.

"(IJM) tugged on my heart pretty hard," Henry said. "(It was) life changing. Talking and meeting people was incredible.”

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) carries the ball against New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

So for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats," Henry chose to wear IJM on his game day cleats -- but with a special twist. The artist behind the design was Daniel Nartey, a 22-year-old artist from Ghana who had previously been impacted with child trafficking and helped by IJM.

Here's his story.

Meet Daniel

In the southeast part of Ghana sits Lake Volta. When Nartey was 10 years old, he was trafficked and used to untangle fishing nets on the lake. He was a child slave in dangerous conditions, until police rescued him and took him to his first school in years.

It wasn't until IJM worked with the local authorities that he was able to return to what most people would call a "normal" life.

"I'm sure most of you had lovely and unforgettable childhood memories, going on vacations, trips with family, going to school, playing with friends, sharing each other's (company), and all those lovely moments," Nartey told Patriots on SI. "But unfortunately for me. I didn't get a chance because my childhood was stolen from me."

But how does one even get trafficked? It's a hard question to figure out, and an even harder question to try and eradicate. In conversations with IJM, local police and civilians learn the signs about what trafficking might look like. It could be just knocking on doors to inform people about what it looks like, or it could be sit downs with local faith leaders. As part of their trip to Kenya, both Henry and Herzlich sat down with various groups to learn about the case work being done in Africa, and how to eradicate a systemic issue -- impacting thousands like Nartey daily.

Daniel Nartey shows off his artwork, one of the many pieces he's worked on prior to the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" program. | Contributed by International Justice Mission

As part of his healing journey, Nartey discovered his hidden talent: Art. The decorated painter began to paint his feelings, sometimes easier to create than finding the words to describe his upbringing.

"After I was rescued, I found that drawing and painting helped me express things I couldn't always say with words," Nartey said. "Art helped me feel peaceful (and) confident. (IJM) recognized my interest in art and encouraged me to develop it. That opportunity opened doors for me to be part of this project, and I'm grateful because it makes me feel like my voice matters and my creativity has a purpose."

The process is a dream come true for Nartey. While many people on Henry's mission trip didn't see him as a professional football player and rather, just a regular human being with a passion for service, the awareness of how many people would see Nartey's artwork was shocking.

"It will be a powerful moment of my life. It will remind me of how far I have come from, a place where I had no freedom, no voice, no choice, to a place where my creativity can inspire others," he said. "It will be a proud moment, not just for me, but for every child who has survived something difficult. It shows that healing is possible and that beauty can come from even the hardest experiences."

Now Nartey, a free man and a decorated artist, wants others to know that his story isn't the end. It's the beginning.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) tackles New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"No matter what someone has gone through, their stories do not end with their suffering," Nartey said. "With support, love and opportunity, life can be transformed, and I am living proof of that."

Team Freedom Continues To Provide A Lending Hand

When Herzlich was an NFL linebacker for the New York Giants, his mission off the field continued to be outward-facing. After dealing with a cancer scare in college while playing for Boston College, he knew that it was his life's purpose to help inspire change in others.

When speaking to Patriots on SI, the former Super Bowl champion shared that his wife had survived abuse at home in her earlier years. This opened his eyes to how important the work IJM does, and why he wanted to get involved after he took the pads off.

"I'm not a doctor. I don't know how cancer happens. I don't know exactly how to cure it, but I kind of know how to cure violence," Herzlich said. "You get other men around you, and you get other people around you to really care about stopping it, and you create a movement. And so that became what my heart was bent towards, and has been ever since."

So that's where Team Freedom -- IJM's athlete-focused group -- came from. While human trafficking and child slavery isn't something as commonly discussed in the United States, it still tugs on hear strings across the globe. Multiple professional athletes spanning various sports are all part of Team Freedom, working to provide a helping hand for those across the world.

That's why the 11-day trip to Kenya was so eye-opening to Henry.

"It's not necessarily the most talked about thing in America," Herzlich said. "It's not as well known or well funded as pediatric cancer or breast cancer or something like that.

Just one of Nartey's designs given to Hunter Henry and his family for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" program. | Contributed by International Justice Mission

"(The Henry's) came to us one time and said, 'We want to go. We want to go on a trip to the field. We want to go see the work firsthand,'" Herzlich said. "And so this idea of a trip to Kenya was birthed."

But it wasn't just a chance to take in the wild animals and play soccer -- which Herzlich said exhausted the professional athletes. There was an opportunity for learning and assistance for IJM and Team Freedom.

"For IJM to get involved, we have to become aware that there's a high prevalence of violence. So often we're contacted by other organizations trying to flag that there's a high incidence of violence happening," said Bethany Williams, IJM's regional director for communications and marketing in Africa. "We were hearing from other organizations there that they saw a need for a role like IJM in creating more systemic change and bringing the justice system to be responsive to to the abuse of children, particularly in that instance, on Lake Volta, so children who are being trafficked into the fishing industry and incredibly hazardous, dangerous conditions at a young age."

As for Nartey, he didn't get to meet Henry during his trip. But made his plea for anyone interested to take a trip to his home country and help with the important work.

"Ghana is a very beautiful country with lovely and hospitable people," Nartey said. "There is diversity of culture and peaceful coexistence. If you have the chance, travel to Ghana for a unique experience. However, child trafficking and child labor is a dark part of our reality and that's where IJM comes in. ... I encourage you to be part of this mission."

My Cause, My Cleats

Henry had worked with IJM since his rookie year, and has held numerous events to raise money and awareness to the things the organization is doing across the globe. Earlier this year, he held a ping pong tournament in Boston with a bunch of teammates, and he says it's just the least he can do.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"You feel distanced, you don’t know if you can do anything," Henry said, emphasizing that his trip to Kenya truly changed his life. "We're trying to make an impact and it made an impact on us, as well."

"It was really cool," Herzlich said. "I mean, it created a model that we are going to continue to replicate in different cities. And Hunter was already talking about doing another one next year."

When Henry took the field in his blue leopard cleats, while his wife and kids rooted on from the stands in matching clothes, the energy and passion that Daniel carries in his art was evident halfway across the world. In the Patriots' 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Henry caught four passes for a team-high 73 yards, all while rocking the cleats that Daniel -- a recent high school graduate -- helped create.

And this time, Henry was finally able to see the leopard he missed on his summer safari.

“(Daniel's) work and wearing it on the cleats to represent that is pretty cool," he said. "Really proud to honor him."

