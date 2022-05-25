Roster Reload: Which New Patriots Wear Old Numbers of Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski?

The first glimpse of the 2022 Patriots provides some new players and some old players simply with new numbers.

The first glimpses of the 2022 New England Patriots bring questions, but also clarity.

While we examine this week's OTAs at Gillette Stadium to see what coaches are in charge of which positions, we can also correlate new players - or, in some cases, old players - with their new uniform numbers.

Brian Fluharty - USA Today Sports Julian Edelman Devante Parker Rob Gronkowski

Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is gone - except for his Bill Belichick impressions, that is - but his No. 11 is still in play. Miami Dolphins-ex receiver DeVante Parker, acquired in an off-season trade, has slipped into the number worn by Edelman and former quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Rob Gronkowski's No. 87 is also back, being worn by another tight end in Matt Sokol. And though Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson left for San Diego, his No. 27 will still be on the field in the form of cornerback Myles Bryant.

As for first-round draft pick Cole Strange? He's No. 50 for the time being. Per team tradition, rookies at OTAs and minicamp only wear numbers in the 50s and 60s, based on their draft order. Strange and his fellow first-year players will receive their permanent numbers during training camp before the first preseason game.

A look at the new numbers being worn by the Patriots old players:

3 — DB Jabrill Peppers: He wore 22 in Cleveland and 21 with the Giants.

4 — CB Malcolm Butler: Since Adrian Phillips now owns his old 21, he's switching in his return to New England.

11 — WR DeVante Parker: Same number he wore in Miami.

13 — K Quinn Nordin: Trying an unlucky number in his uphill battle to unseat veteran Nick Folk.

14 — WR Ty Montgomery: He was 88 with the Packers, Ravens, Jets and Saints, but - although it's available - he's decided to change.

27 — CB Myles Bryant: Switching from 41 to Jackson's old number.

Mack Wilson Myles Bryant Jabrill Peppers

30 — LB Mack Wilson: He wore 51 during three seasons in Cleveland, but is switching to his old Alabama number in Foxboro.

39 — CB Terrance Mitchell: Same number he had with Chiefs, Browns and Texans.

82 — WR Tre Nixon: He wore Gronk's 87 as a rookie last season.

87 — TE Matt Sokol: Sacred number. Big shoes to fill. Good luck.