Troubled Trade: Should Patriots Swap Harry for Cowboys Defensive Tackle?

In light of their offensive improvements during the offseason, the New England Patriots could bolster their defense with this hypothetical trade.

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots' 2021 campaign came to a screeching halt in the Wild Card round thanks to a 47-17 shellacking at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

A major part of this historical loss was due to the Patriots defense. The Bills were able to score touchdowns on every single one of their offensive drives - the first time this has ever been done in the history of the NFL.

In light of this humiliation, many expected New England's approach in the 2022 NFL Draft to prioritize defensive upgrades. Yet, the Patriots' first two draft picks were offensive lineman Cole Strange and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, with an overall draft emphasis on offense in general.

Per one proposed trade, the New England front office could send away 2019 first-round draft pick and notable bust N'Keal Harry to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Trysten Hill, a defensive tackle who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft but has similarly disappointed in Dallas.

Hill, like Harry, has largely been considered a bust by the Cowboys fanbase. As the second defensive tackle on the Dallas depth chart though, he offers immediate depth at a position that desperately requires it for the Patriots.

In the midst of a tumultuous few years, Hill has been hindered with injuries. He ended his 2020 season on injured reserve and started his 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list. Yet, he managed to eke out a seven-tackle, three-assist, and one-sack season in 2021.

As a whole, this trade would very much be a last-ditch effort for either team to salvage some semblance of production out of two likely busts. While it's unlikely to ultimately pan out, these are the types of moves that could bolster the New England defense back to an at-least functional status.