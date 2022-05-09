Turn the Tide? Bill O’Brien’s Recent Visit Re-ignites Patriots Coaching Rumors

Following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots were expected to seek the services of an experienced replacement from outside the organization.

One of the most prominent names discussed as a potential fit for the position was former Houston Texans head coach, current offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and branch of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, Bill O’Brien.

Despite several indications that the trail between the two sides had cooled, a recent visit may once again illuminate it, while adding a bit of warmth, as well.

Per a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, O’Brien was in attendance at New England’s voluntary workouts, recently held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. While there has been no indication that he is once again being considered for a role on Belichick’s coaching staff, O’Brien’s presence in Foxboro for such workouts is [at the very least] intriguing.

“Bill Belichick previously said the Patriots’ coaching staff was likely complete, but that doesn’t mean visitors won’t be welcomed at various times — and Belichick’s network is deep,” Reiss wrote. “Along those lines, players took note of current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on the field at Gillette Stadium last week at the voluntary offseason program. O’Brien, of course, has deep roots in New England as a former Belichick assistant.”

Though he may be remembered for his recent struggles as both head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans, O’Brien is a quite accomplished offensive coach. In addition to his time with the Patriots, Texans and Crimson Tide, he spent two successful seasons at the helm of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

With McDaniels now taking his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders, O'Brien was considered to be the most logical choice to succeed him. Despite the blemishes on his head coaching resume in Houston, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers; including a fearsome two-tight-end-set of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. O’Brien was thought to be the ideal coach to find similar success with New England’s current tight-end-tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

He also has familiarity with an offensive system designed to accentuate the abilities of quarterback Mac Jones. Having spent the past season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban, O’Brien ran a similar scheme for the Crimson Tide in 2021. This, combined with his previous experience working under Belichick, would lessen his initiation period with New England.

Ironically, the familiarity among the trio may have been what has prevented O’Brien from making his stay in New England greater than the occasional visit. According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, Belichick’s close relationship with Nick Saban is likely to have prevented his request to interview O’Brien for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

While heading into 2022 without a designated coordinator is an odd strategy for the Patriots, the team is no stranger to this strategy on the offensive side of the ball. After all, O’Brien operated as the Pats’ quarterbacks coach while the position technically remained vacant from 2009-2021. At present, both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge appear to be the likely choices to navigate the Pats offense for the upcoming season.

Should, in fact, the Patriots be harboring any lingering interest in O’Brien, it should not be a surprise. Though his recent visit was likely more personal than business, rumors of O’Brien’s return to Foxboro, Massachusetts may now heat up again heading into 2022.