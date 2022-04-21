Skip to main content

Deebo To Patriots? Trent Brown Makes Pitch For 49ers Star

Trent Brown is hoping to see San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel on joining the Patriots

The wild NFL offseason at receiver play took its next turn Wednesday afternoon when San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel told ESPN that he would like to be traded before the start of the 2022 season. Naturally, teams and players are monitoring the situation. 

One of those teams happens to be the New England Patriots, who could be interested in trading for another receiver to pair with DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers. Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown is doing his part, reaching out to disgruntled pass-catcher and presenting him a game plan on why he should head east and join the AFC squad. 

Brown was a former member of the 49ers before being traded to New England in 2018.

Samuel, 26, has become one of the more explosive offensive weapons over the past two years. Utilized in both the slot and in the run game, the former second-round pick considers himself to be a "wide back" due to his multitude of roles in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Samuel is coming off a breakout campaign in which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in receiving with 1,405 yards, six touchdown receptions and eight rushing touchdowns — a new NFL single-season record for a receiver.

It would make sense for Bill Belichick to at least feel out what the offer would be to add in a player such as Samuel. Mac Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record as a rookie, but the receiver play was limited at best in terms of premier talent. 

Adding in Parker, who spent the past seven seasons with AFC East rival Miami, fills a void at receiver, but perhaps not one worthy of being at No. 1 playmaker-type. Last season, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor struggled with consistency. Parker's health and limitations on the perimeter likely puts him in the same conversation. 

San Francisco isn't looking to trade Parker. In fact, multiple reports have said they have offered the Pro Bowl receiver a long-term extension, but the price isn't enough. According to NFL Network, Samuel also isn't looking to take running back reps anymore as his career could be shortened by the wear and tear on the body. 

New England would have to be willing to part ways with its first round pick in this year's draft, if not more. Afterword, Belichick would have to already have an offer in place for Samuel, one likely with an annual salary of roughly $22-$25 million.

Is he willing to make the type of commitment based on the Patriots' track record?

Brown and others can keep tweeting at Samuel, hoping that eventually he'll land on their roster. For now, San Francisco is doing everything in its power to get a deal done in the near future. If the two sides can't reach an agreement, trading him would be the 49ers' best option. 

Of course, for Samuel to land in New England, Belichick has to be as invested as players like Brown.  

