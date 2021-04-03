Patriots 2021 Offseason Tracker

Breaking down all the roster transactions the New England Patriots have made this offseason through April 2

Here's the complete rundown of New England Patriots 2021 transactions through April 2, with commentary whenever appropriate:

FRANCHISE PLAYER: None

TRANSITION PLAYER: None

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)

--WR Quincy Adeboyejo (not tendered as ERFA)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

--RB Rex Burkhead

--WR Damiere Byrd

--LB Shilique Calhoun

--T Jermaine Eluemunor

--C James Ferentz

--QB Brian Hoyer

--CB Jason McCourty

--DE John Simon

Comment: Even though the bulk of the work in free agency is done, that doesn't preclude the Patriots from re-signing any of the above players.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

--CB J.C. Jackson (tendered at $3.384M with second-round pick as compensation)

Comment: This remains perhaps the most important unresolved issue for the Patriots, who are waiting to see if another team will sign Jackson to an offer sheet, at which time they would have seven days to decide whether to match the offer or let Jackson leave for a second-round pick as compensation.

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

--DE Montravius Adams (UFA Packers; $1.095M/1 yr, $50K SB)

--WR Nelson Agholor (UFA Raiders; $22M/2 yrs, $16M gtd/$10M SB)

--DE Henry Anderson (FA Jets; $7M/2 yrs, $3M gtd/$2M SB)

--WR Kendrick Bourne (UFA 49ers; $15M/3 yrs, $5.25M gtd/$4.25M SB)

--T Trent Brown (trade Raiders)

--DT Davon Godchaux (UFA Dolphins; $15M/2 yrs, $9M gtd/$5.5M SB)

--TE Hunter Henry (UFA Chargers; $37.5M/3 yrs, $25M gtd/$15M SB)

--LB Matthew Judon (UFA Ravens; $54.5M/4 yrs, $43M gtd/$30M fully gtd/$18M SB)

--C Ted Karras (UFA Dolphins; $4M/1 yr, $3M gtd/$2M SB)

--LB Raekwon McMillan (UFA Raiders; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--S Jalen Mills (UFA Eagles; $24M/4 yrs, $9M gtd, $2.5M SB)

--LB LaRoy Reynolds (UFA Falcons; $1.212M/1 yr, $75K SB)

--TE Jonnu Smith (UFA Titans; $50M/4 yrs, $31.25M gtd/$15M SB)

--LB Kyle Van Noy (FA Dolphins; $12M/2 yrs, $6M gtd/$4.9M SB)

Comment: FA indicates a player who was released by his previous team. This is quite the list for the Patriots, who made more significant moves than probably all other teams combine.

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--C David Andrews (UFA; $19M/4 yrs, $6.5M gtd/$1.5M SB)

--CB Justin Bethel (Potential UFA; $6M/3 yrs)

--DT Carl Davis (Potential UFA; terms unknown)

--S Cody Davis (UFA; $4.3M/2 yr, $2.1M gtd/$1M SB)

--K Nick Folk (UFA; $1.225M/1 yr, $125K SB)

--DT Lawrence Guy (UFA; $11.5M/4 yrs, $3.075M gtd/$2.075M fully gtd/$1M SB; $2M playtime/team perf incentives 2021/$3.5M playtime incentives 2022-24)

--FB Jakob Johnson (ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--C/G Marcus Martin (Potential UFA; $1.18M/1 yr, $15K gtd)

--QB Cam Newton (Potential UFA; $5M/1 yr, $3.5M gtd/$9M bonuses)

--RB James White (UFA; $2.462M gtd/1 yr, $137,500 SB)

--DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (UFA; $22M/4 yrs, $10M gtd/$5M SB; $2M annual playtime incentives)

Comment: Beyond all the players they brought in from other teams, the Patriots also did solid work in bringing back several key players, most notably Newton, Guy, Andrews, White, Wise and Folk.

PLAYERS LOST

--DT Beau Allen (Released/failed physical)

--S Terrence Brooks (UFA Texans; $2M/1 yr, $250K SB)

--DT Adam Butler (UFA Dolphins; $7.5M/2 yrs, $3.75M gtd/$1.5M SB)

--T Marcus Cannon (Opt-out; traded Texans)

--LB Brandon Copeland (UFA Falcons; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--TE Ryan Izzo (Traded Texans)

--WR Marqise Lee (Opt-out; released)

--WR Donte Moncrief (UFA Texans; $1.15M/1 yr, $50K SB)

--LB Cassh Maluia (Released)

--G Joe Thuney (UFA Chiefs; $80M/5 yrs, $50.89M gtd/31.9M fully gtd/$17M SB)

Comment: The one loss of note obviously was Thuney, but it doesn't come close to undoing all the improvement made on the roster.

Transaction listings courtesy of Howard Balzer, publisher of All Cardinals and Editor In Chief of NFL Draft Bible, like Patriot Maven part of the Sports Illustrated Fan Nation network.