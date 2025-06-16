Patriots 2025 Offense Stat Predictions
The New England Patriots have an exciting corps of offensive players heading into the 2025 season. Quarterback Drake Maye is primed for a sophomore leap under new head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and the new weapons they've surrounded him with will only help the cause. Here's what I believe the offense will produce in 2025.
QB Drake Maye
- Completions: 371
- Attempts: 545
- Completion percentage: 68
- Yards: 3,932
- Touchdowns: 24
- Interceptions: 11
The Patriots are going to put a lot of faith in Maye, and he's going to be in good hands with McDaniels. His numbers will certainly see an increase, and the passing game as a whole will be much more dangerous in 2025 with Maye and McDaniels dissecting defenses.
Running Backs
- TreVeyon Henderson: 210 carries, 882 yards, 8 touchdowns, 39 catches, 273 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 175 carries: 717 yards, 6 touchdowns, 24 catches, 168 yards, 1 touchdown
I fully expect a shared load between Henderson and Stevenson, with the rookie out of Ohio State becoming the bell cow before the season's conclusion. A dynamic one-two punch will open things up in the passing game for Maye and the wideouts.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
- Stefon Diggs: 79 catches, 1,039 yards, 7 touchdowns
- Kyle Williams: 51 catches, 734 yards, 4 touchdowns
- Hunter Henry: 50 catches, 425 yards, 5 touchdowns
- Demario Douglas: 48 catches, 514 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Mack Hollins: 26 catches, 354 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Austin Hooper: 25 catches, 162 yards
- Ja'Lynn Polk: 15 catches, 142 yards
- Javon Baker: 14 catches, 121 yards
Making this big of a bet on Diggs may seem bold, but he was on pace for similar numbers when he went down with injury last year with the Houston Texans. In an offense that will create space for him, on top of his ability to do so himself, he should have a nice season.
Williams is going to be a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver from Day One. He has trmendous body control to go get the ball at different angles and catch points to become the deep threat the Patriots need.
Douglas will remain a constant feature player in the slot, and be one of those reliable go-to guys on third and medium.
