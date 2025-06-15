Patriots Rookie WR Lands Striking Pro Bowl Comparison
The New England Patriots knew they had to supply quarterback Drake Maye with more weapons this offseason, as they had the worst receiving corps in football last season. That's a pretty objective stance.
Well, the Patriots have made a concerted effort to address the problem in the last several months, signing both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency while also plucking Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft.
While there is obvious excitement around Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, there is also considerable buzz surrounding Williams, who is coming off of a terrific season at Washington State.
Williams could very well develop into one of the best wide receivers New England has had in quite some time, and Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit have already come up with a rather head-turning comparison for the rookie: Diggs himself.
"Considering his skillset relative to the rest of their current wide receiver depth chart, Williams was just what the doctor ordered for the Patriots," Buchmasser and Kyles wrote. "He can play on the perimeter, threaten teams deep and generate yards after catch — a combination of skills reminiscent of his teammate Stefon Diggs. Williams will be an understudy of sorts to the veteran, but considering what he offers might already become a valuable contributor and potential starting X-receiver as a rookie."
Prior to last year, when Diggs played in just eight games before going down with a torn ACL with the Houston Texans, he had logged six straight 1,000-yard campaigns. He also made four consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl between 2020 and 2023 during his time with the Buffalo Bills.
If Williams becomes anything close to Diggs, the Pats will be more than thrilled with their selection.
