Patriots Hire Miami Hurricanes Legend
The New England Patriots' offseason program is complete, as OTAs and mandatory mini-camp have come and gone. Now, they are on a brief hiatus for the next month before training camp begins and they embark on the journey to get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season.
Ahead of that, though, the Patriots have made a new hire to their scouting department in the form of a college football folk hero. The Patriots are hiring former University of Miami tight end Cam McCormick to their scouting department. The former Hurricane infamously spent nine years playing college football and went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. His official title is a scouting assistant.
McCormick began his collegiate career in 2017 with the Oregon Ducks, catching six passes for 89 yards as a freshman. He appeared in one game in 2018 before a myriad of injuries kept him out of action until the 2021 season, when he appeared in two games. In 2022, he made a full comeback, playing in 13 games and catching 10 passes for 266 yards. He transferred to Miami ahead of the 2023 season and spent two seasons with the Hurricanes.
