Patriots OC Reveals Hunter Henry's Best Leadership Qualities

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end and two-time team captain Hunter Henry is no stranger to being a team leader.

Not only has the the 30-year old found success while exceeding his on-field expectations, he continues to earn respect throughout the NFL universe for his ability to motivate his teammates — both off the field and in the locker room. In fact, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels believes that Henry has played an integral role in the Patriots’ return to the upper echelon of the NFL standings this season.

“There’s no shortage of ways to describe this,” McDaniels recently told reporters when asked about Henry’s impact. “He’s an incredible teammate. He’s one of our most respected workers on our team. Without question, every day, ready to go, takes good care of his body, is able to go out there and rep things at full speed […]."

“After so many years of being in the league, I think he’s continuing to get better at things, which is an incredible example for our younger players,” he added. ”He’s dependable, he studies, he’s well prepared.”

Widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. On the season, Henry has compiled 537 yards on 41 catches with five touchdowns.

Accordingly, Henry has remained one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable targets — a trend which began last season under former OC Alex Van Pelt and has continued under the new regime led by McDaniels and head coach Mike Vrabel.

McDaniels Feels ‘Incredibly Fortunate” to Coach Henry

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

With both the running backs and receivers recently struggling to get on track, Maye has wisely leaned on his fellow team captain on offense. Unsurprisingly, Henry was Maye’s favorite target in New England’s Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, logging 115 yards on seven catches — one of which went for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Though Henry may have been a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a toe injury, his presence on the field bodes well for his availability against the New York Giants in Week 13. In turn, both Maye and McDaniels will continue to rely on Henry’s team-first approach and veteran leadership as a focal point of their offensive game plan.

For McDaniels, having a player like Henry is a blessing — one which he considers to be in the same rarefied air as the Patriots’ legends he has previously coached.

“I mean, there’s just anything you ask him to do, whether it’s for him to have success statistically or someone else, doesn’t make any difference,” McDaniels said. “He’s going to do it to the best of his ability to try to help the team win … And I think his only goal is for us to win at the end of the day."

”One of the most unselfish people I’ve ever been around,” the Pats’ OC exclaimed. “Great leader, great teammate, incredibly fortunate to have the chance to coach him.”

