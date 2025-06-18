Patriots LB Could Be In Deep Trouble
The New England Patriots have spent quite a bit of time repairing their defense this offseason, as the unit displayed serious signs of decline in 2024.
The Patriots have paid particular attention to their front seven, adding multiple pass rushers via free agency while also picking up Bradyn Swinson and Jordan Farmer in the NFL Draft.
New England's moves have definitely put some of its players in a rather precarious position, and perhaps one of the defenders in the most danger is linebacker Anfernee Jennings.
Jennings has been a significant disappointment since being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and with the Pats adding pieces like Harold Landry, Robert Spillane and K'Lavon Chaisson over the last several months (plus Swinson), Jennings' roster spot may be in jeopardy.
Karen Guregian of Mass Live definitely thinks Jennings could be in trouble, listing the 27-year-old as a potential cut candidate for the Patriots.
"During OTAs and minicamp, however, Jennings appears to have fallen way down the depth chart," Guregian wrote. "He’s been nowhere near the first unit. Or the second unit.
His precipitous drop is curious, to say the least. He doesn’t fall into the leader category, with most captains from the recent past being shipped out. Based on his usage, or lack thereof, Jennings could be a prime cut candidate."
Jennings played in 16 games last season, registering 78 tackles and 2.5 sacks. While he is a solid run stopper, he was also billed as a pass-rushing threat coming out of Alabama, but he has certainly not lived up to that throughout his NFL career. In fact, he has amassed a grand total of 5.5 sacks since entering the league.
Because of that, the Dadeville, Al. native also does not possess a ton of trade value, so New England outright releasing him would not be shocking.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!