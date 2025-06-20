Patriots Star Finally Gets Deserved Respect
The New England Patriots definitely have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Christian Gonzalez, but based on the lack of national attention he gets, you would never know it.
Gonzalez was snubbed from the Pro Bowl last year, and he is frequently shafted when it comes time to rank players at his position.
However, the budding star has finally gotten some respect, as Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has ranked the former first-round pick as the 62nd-best player in the NFL heading into 2025.
“In his second season with the Patriots, Gonzalez emerged as an elite cover player,” Prisco wrote. “He should only get better and his pairing with Carlton Davis will give the Pats a nice 1-2 corner combo.”
In 16 games last season, Gonzalez registered 59 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended, earning himself a Second-Team All-Pro selection. He also recorded a 78.2 coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus.
The 22-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oregon, saw his rookie campaign cut short in 2023 due to a shoulder injury. He played just four games, logging 17 tackles, a sack, a pick and three passes defended.
As a result of his disappointing debut season, Gonzalez was under considerable pressure going into Year 2, as he was tasked with the heavy responsibility of living up to his draft position. But Gonzalez did that and more, establishing himself as one of the league's best corners.
Prisco noted that New England added Davis in free agency, which should absolutely help Gonzalez and potentially make the Pats' secondary a very impressive unit in 2025.
We'll see if Gonzalez can take yet another step forward in his third NFL season and whether or not he can finally get some Pro Bowl recognition.
