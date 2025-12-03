Patriots Rising Star Keeps Turning Heads

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones has arguably been one of New England’s best defensive players this season. However, when it comes to making his case as the NFL’s most potent punt returner, the 27-year-old has proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In an effort to quell any lingering dubiety on the subject, Jones clearly showcased his return skills during the Pats’ 33-15 victory over the New York Giants. In the first quarter, he returned Giants punter Jamie Gillian’s punt 94 yards for a touchdown — his second scoring return of the season.

With the touchdown, Jones tied Patriots legend Julian Edelman (Jan. 2, 2011) for the team record for longest punt return, while also becoming the fourth player in team history to return two or more punts for a score in a season. The 5-foot-8, 188-pound speedster also now qualifies for the highest punt return average in NFL history with a 14.6 median score across 77 career punt returns.

Still, Jones’ biggest concern was remaining on his feet and in bounds to secure six points for his teammates.

“Yeah, my main thing was, ‘do not get tackled by the punter,’” Jones said of his record-setting punt return. “But I would say also, the field was kind of shrinking so I was trying to stay up and do my guys right for sure.”

“Those guys that have been blocking for me … I commend them 24/7,” Jones added. “Without them, I would not be able to get any yards, I can honestly say. I commend my guys out there and everything like that, I try to just make them right. They do the hard part out there. I just follow the blocks and go from there.”

At his core, Jones has always been a phenomenal athlete with significant breakaway speed — and has been since his rookie season.

Having been selected in the third round (85th overall) of the 2022 NFL draft, the 5-foot-8, 188-pound defensive back joined the Patriots with a great deal of both potential and promise. For his efforts as a rookie, Jones was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner, the only Patriots player to make first-or second-team All-Pro that season. He was also named as both an All-NFL and All-AFC punt returner by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA.)

Using his impressive resume as a foundation, head coach Mike Vrabel is proud to see his confidence in Jones’ abilities blossom into his becoming an irreplaceable part of the team’s success this season.

"Just from the personality, just from the person, the way that he practiced, he embodied it,” Vrabel recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I would say, the identity, and then just knew he was an elite punt returner. And so, we have to continue to make that a weapon, force teams to punt and be in fourth-and-long to where we have those opportunities to double the gunners and things like that.”

Nonetheless, Jones give most of the credit for his skill set, along with a sharpening of his instincts, to the tutelage he received from his father. In fact, it not only created an enduring work ethic, it also helped cultivate a love for the role which he retains to this day.

”First off, I think of those situations where my dad had me in a parking lot when I was like four years old,” Jones recalled. “And he used to throw the ball in the air and be like, ‘track it.’ That was the first thing I thought about. It is a long journey, especially with punt returners. Not everyone wants to do it, but I find a lot of joy when it comes down to it.”

Marcus Jones Also Gets the Job Done on Defense

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In addition to being an elite level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 79 percent of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 50 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions. During New England’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October. He jumped and picked-off a short-right pass attempt by Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and returned the interception 33 yards for the score.

Not only are Jones’ efforts on defense being recognized by fans and media alike, they are being acknowledged by his teammates, including All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Following their Week 13 win, the Patriots 2023 first-round draft selection gave a well-deserved “shout-out” to Jones’ dynamic impact on the team.

“He was voted captain for a reason,” Gonzalez said. “He has a voice and he uses it. Everybody, we look to him, especially in the secondary. We are real close in the secondary. He plays a big role, being nickel. He has got to travel around, he has got to do a lot of things that are on your plate while you are playing nickel … he handles it amazing.”

As for being perhaps a bit too zealous, Gonzalez admits that he and the Pats’ defenders walk a fine line in that category, in spite of their love for his devotion and fervor.

“Being in the locker room [with him,] he is one of the most energetic guys in there,” Gonzalez added. “At eight in the morning, he is in there smiling, laughing, joking. Sometimes we tell him, ‘Alright, Marcus, you have got to calm down a little.’ … But he is amazing. It is awesome, him being in the back seven for sure and on the team.”

