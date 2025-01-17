Patriots Could Poach Underrated Rams WR in Free Agency
Everyone knows that the New England Patriots are in desperate need of help at wide receiver, but how they go about addressing the problem this offseason is anyone's guess.
The Patriots will enter free agency with substantial cap room, but will the top receivers actually want to sign in New England?
The Pats may be left with no choice but to look for shrewd options in the coming months, and one potential avenue worth exploring is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Robinson will be one of the more intriguing wide outs available in free agency. He achieved career highs in both receiving yards (505) and touchdowns (seven) this season, catching 31 passes. That's good for a robust average of 16.3 yards per grab.
The 29-year-old has also shown a penchant for making big plays in big spots.
Robinson isn't a No. 1 receiver, but the Patriots could pursue a legitimate elite weapon via trade or hope to find one in the NFL Draft.
They may be forced to settle for auxiliary weapons on the open market, and Robinson is one of the best of the bunch in that category.
His career numbers aren't brilliant, as 2024 marked the first time he breached the 500-yard mark. However, he also hasn't exactly gotten a great opportunity until this year, either.
Robinson has solid size and impressive athleticism and would represent a great target for Drake Maye, especially in the red zone.
To be clear, New England wouldn't just be able to sign Robinson and be done with the receiver position in free agency. It should also examine other options, as the Pats are incredibly thin at that spot right now.
But nabbing Robinson would definitely be a step in the right direction.
