Patriots Predicted to Swing Shocking WR Trade
The New England Patriots obviously need to add some weapons during the NFL offseason, and while the general consensus is that they will pursue Tee Higgins in free agency, a surprise target could emerge.
A perfect example is Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.
You wouldn't expect Moore to be readily available this offseason, but given the rough campaign the Bears just had, anything is possible.
Ben Solak of ESPN made a rather bold trade prediction for the Patriots, saying they will either swing a deal for Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf (which had already been suggested) or Moore.
"After trying (and failing) in the Tee Higgins market, the Patriots will put together a solid trade for a veteran receiver," Solak wrote. "DK Metcalf and DJ Moore are the two names that make the most sense. The Patriots won't mind sending away draft capital for immediate contributors, as they plan to trade out of the No. 4 overall pick anyway."
Moore just completed a rather disappointing season in which he caught 98 passes for 966 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a meager 9.9 yards per catch. That was, by far, the lowest mark of his career, as he boasts a lifetime average of 13.5 yards per grab.
Here's the thing, though: fellow Bears receiver Keenan Allen is also a free agent, so unless Chicago plans on re-signing Allen and giving Rome Odunze an increased role in 2025, the Bears would be very short on receiving talent if they trade Moore in the coming months.
Still, it wouldn't hurt for New England to ask.
The Pats have ample cap room heading into the offseason, but they had plenty of money available last year, too, and were unable to land a big-time wide out.
If things don't change this March, the Patriots may have no choice but to peruse the trade market.
