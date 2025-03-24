Patriots Legend Shares Team's Best NFL Draft Option
The New England Patriots have decision to make in the NFL Draft. With the fourth-overall pick, the options are plentiful, and almost all mock drafts have the Patriots going in different directions in the first-round.
Team legend and long-time center David Andrews won't be in New England this season after getting released. But he is thinking about the team's draft plans, and has an opinion about where they should go with the fourth pick.
Appearing on a panel with other former Patriots like Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, and Brian Hoyer, Andrews shared his thoughts on the first-round pick for New England, and believes a common connection between him and the prospect makes him his favorite option.
"I know I’m going to have a different answer than Hoyer, so I’ll get my answer," Andrews said. "If I’m doing it and look, I don’t follow the draft that well. I hear [LSU offensive tackle] Will Campbell’s name all around. I’ll be a little biased toward him. He’s an SEC guy. I’m an SEC guy — it’s the best football."
Andrews had a joke to go with his answer, roasting his fellow panel-mates and former Patriots.
"What do you guys play in, like the All-American conference,” Andrews joked at the McCourty's. "At the SEC, we play real football. And I know this guy’s playing down there. He should be able to play here.
"Now, I know there’s other tackles, but I guess all that to be said, If I’m the Patriots, I’m addressing the offensive line. It always starts up front. It starts with the offensive line. It doesn’t matter if you got Randy Moss on the outside. If you can’t block anybody. It doesn’t do any good."
Campbell is expected to be one of the Patriots top options in the first-round, and they shouldn't have much competition to grab him. But with names like Travis Hunter and possibly Abdul Carter being there as well, it won't be the easiest decision for New England.
