Patriots vs. Lions: 3 to Watch; Bailey Zappe's First NFL Start

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will be providing much to watch in Week 5.

The Pats are looking to climb back into the win column as they face the Detroit Lions, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England will be wearing their popular throwback uniforms consisting of red jerseys and white helmets featuring the vintage ‘Pat Patriot’ logo for the first time since 2012.

This weekend will mark the first meeting between the Pats and Lions since a 26-10 New England loss, at Ford Field on Sunday Sept. 23, 2018 when Patriots Senior Advisor and Offensive Line coach, Matt Patricia, was the head coach of the Lions.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Lions.

Bailey Zappe

Barring an unexpected change in status for incumbent starter Mac Jones, Zappe will make his first career start on Sunday. The Pats rookie quarterback made his NFL debut against the Packers in Week 4, completing 10 of 15 passes with a touchdown and a lost fumble in the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss. He entered the game in relief of veteran Brian Hoyer, who left the game after suffering a concussion in the first quarter. While the 23-year-old may lack experience, he should find opportunities to make plays in the passing game. Like Jones and Hoyer, Zappe is a strong logistical fit within New England’s offensive style. He has a quick release and is an accurate, short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. Detroit’s defense ranks 30th in the league, allowing 279.3 passing yards per game. As such, he should be able to pick his spots off play action and find some easy throws against a secondary that has just one interception thus far in 2022. He also stands to benefit from the return of wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (having missed the past two weeks with a knee injury) and rookie Tyquan Thornton, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday after missing New England’s first four games due to a fractured clavicle.

Hunter Henry

Despite having been used sparingly as a pass catching target, Henry may see an uptick in targets with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith likely to miss Sunday’s matchup with an ankle injury. Henry was on the field for 49 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in the Pats Week 4 loss to the Packers. Even with Smith limited to 17 snaps, Henry caught just two of his four targets for 13 yards in the contest. Still, Henry is capable of being a big play target for Zappe. While widely praised for his versatility, he is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his impressive route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Although former Detroit Lion has been elevated from the practice squad, Henry, as well as hybrid receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, should feature as options in the passing game, as well as swing tackle Marcus Cannon as eligible in jumbo packages.

Jack Jones

New England’s top perimeter cornerback Jalen Mills has recently been bothered by a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones got the start in his stead, opposite veteran Jonathan Jones. The Arizona State product was New England’s standout performer, logging seven total tackles, one pass break-up, a forced fumble (which he also recovered) and one interception returned for a touchdown. The 24-year-old continues to be an intriguing prospect on the outside, with enough versatility to also play on the inside. Listed at 5-11, Jones is a bit undersized for the position. However, he makes up for it with tremendous athleticism. Against a versatile Lions offense, Jones is likely to do his best work as a man-cover corner due to his stellar foot speed and ability to change direction to stick with his targets. Jones’ sound field awareness and instincts to close in on the football make him effective in zone coverage, as well. With Mills’ status in question, Jones may get the starting nod for the second straight week.

