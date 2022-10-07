Can Patriots Tame Lions? Why They Win

Gillette Stadium is well-known for staging do-or-die games involving the host New England Patriots. Such contests, however, often arrive in January rather than October.

Another dangerous, desperate game against an inter-conference opponent awaits the Patriots, who welcome in the Detroit Lions this weekend. Though the historically inept Lions match the Patriots' single-win record to date, they've at least kept things interesting through high-scoring affairs that potentially hint at bigger and better things ahead. Though the two sides are a combined 2-6, an aura of heightened anticipation lingers as the Patriots prepare to break out their "Pat Patriot" throwbacks, the NFL's relaxed helmet rules allowing them to bring the minuteman look back after about a decade in storage.

How does the Lion sleep on Sunday? We investigate ...

Don't Let Them Keep Up With the Joneses

In more recently-inspired throwback affairs, the Patriots will faceoff against Jared Goff, the aerial victim of their victory in Super Bowl LIII. Facing pressure from Detroit and a relentless national media, Goff has responded well to those challenging his status as a franchise quarterback, posing a 99.9 passer rating and a league-best 11 touchdowns through the first four games. The New England visit could present a new, even more dangerous challenge: he could have to go into battle without the services of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift, neither of whom have appeared at the Lions' recent practices.

The New England pass defense needs to carry on the positive momentum developed over the past weeks. It let up a season-worst 244 yards through the air to Aaron Rodgers last weekend but they enjoyed a breakout showing from Jack Jones, he of a pick-six and a forced fumble. It'll be up to the rookie, as well as Jonathan Jones (who partook in the 13-3 win over Goff and the Los Angeles Rams), to keep Detroit's weapons in check. Especially considering the health they're lacking at receiver and on the offensive line: New England's struggling pressure numbers (Deatrich Wise Jr.'s early breakout and Matthew Judon's consistency notwithstanding) aren't destined to bode well against an experienced Detroit blocking unit that's allowing only 1.3 sacks per game, tied for the second-best rate in the league entering Week 5.

It's clear that if the Patriots are going to tread water until Mac Jones returns (or if Bailey Zappe finds a consistent NFL rhythm, whichever comes first), they're going to have to win ugly, maybe get a little offense from their defense. That lesson is particularly clear against the uncanny Lions, who lead the league in scoring despite their one-win tally.

There's a Zappe For That

If you were clairvoyant enough to start him last week ... Bailey Zappe still didn't do enough to guide your fantasy team to victory, throwing for a modest 99 yards on 15 attempts after coming in for the injured Brian Hoyer. But Zappe completed the task asked of all backup quarterbacks: for all intents and purposes he was not the reason New England lost in Green Bay, In fact, the Patriots lingered because of Zappe's efforts and he's now destined to make his first career start on Sunday.

If Zappe is called upon to make that start ... Mac Jones has been limited in practice this week ... the timing, perhaps, couldn't be better: his Foxboro debut is set to come against a Lions team that ranks at or near the bottom of nearly every major defensive category, letting up nearly 445 yards per game (16 more than 31st-place Seattle). New England should thus be decently equipped to compete in a potential shootout, especially if St. Brown and Swift are unavailable.

In college, Zappe became well-regarded for his gargantuan passing numbers, setting NCAA records for passing yards (5,697) and touchdown passes (62) in a single season. If the Patriots are ready to let him air it out on Sunday, it could help build some confidence if Mac Jones must continue sitting.

Even if Zappe continues to play a conservative contest, the Patriots' rushing attack shouldn't be ignored. Damien Harris has been the team's most consistent scorer with touchdowns in each of the first four games and Detroit has allowed a league-worst 10 ground scores thus far, as well as a garish 5.6 yards per carry. Feeding Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should keep Detroit's high-octane offense off the field and the home crowd well-satisfied.

Happy Returns?

No matter who starts at quarterback, the Patriots do have to be inspired by their receivers finding a bit of a rhythm. Jakobi Meyers' status with a knee injury remains cloudy but DeVante Parker is starting to live up to the new contract bestowed to him (having caught Zappe's first career touchdown pass last weekend). He, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne caught seven of the nine targets bestowed to them in Green Bay, which followed up a 302-yard tally with Jones at the helm against Baltimore. Such chemistry could further flourish against the reeling Lions' defenders.

It remains to be seen whether current practice squad rep Jamie Collins will be active on Sunday, though the Patriots do hope that his fourth Foxboro stint will help solve the team's linebacking problems. Finally, don't underestimate the impact that a revenge game could have for Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia, who faces the Lions for the first time since his unceremonious time with Detroit's top headset ended in November 2020.

What: Detroit Lions (1-3) at New England Patriots (1-3)

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Who's Won: New England leads series 7-5 (Last: 26-10 DET, 9/23/18)

