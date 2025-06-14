Patriots' Drake Maye Delivers Blunt Statement on Key Rookie
The New England Patriots put together one heck of a haul in the NFL Draft, rectifying numerous needs that simply were not addressed last offseason.
The Patriots' top pick was offensive tackle Will Campbell, which should not come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched New England's offensive line play last year.
Campbell was generally viewed as the top offensive lineman in the 2025 draft class (his short arms notwithstanding), and apparently, he has already been making a strong impression on the Pats — most importantly on quarterback Drake Maye.
Maye was asked about Campbell at Patriots mandatory minicamp, and the young signal-caller provided a brief, positive assessment of the rookie.
"Big Will, he's done a great job," Maye said, via Christopher Price of The Boston Globe.
Maye is hardly the only New England player to speak strongly about Maye. Veteran tackle Morgan Moses — who was signed in free agency — has been very intrigued by Campbell's work ethic and willingness to learn, and the coaching staff seems pleased with him, as well.
The Pats' offensive line was full of revolving doors last season, as the Patriots tried all sorts of combinations and permutations to find a solution. Nothing worked, which made it clear that solving the issues in the trenches was New England's top priority heading into the offseason.
Not only did the Pats select Campbell and sign Moses, but they added multiple other veterans in free agency in attempt to solidify the unit in front of Maye.
Maye was sacked 34 times in 13 games and 12 starts in 2024, and while his mobility allows him to escape sacks quite a bit more than other quarterbacks around the league, it's obviously ideal that he is under far less pressure in 2025 and beyond.
