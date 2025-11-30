Patriots' Drake Maye Reveals Strong Friendship with Rookie LT

New England Patriots' Drake Maye has shined throughout the 2025 NFL season.

Maye has currently tallied 21 touchdowns, 3,130 yards and a 110.7 passer rating in addition to a 71.0 completion percentage. But Maye has not achieved his success alone.

The quarterback and his team have compiled a 10-2 overall record and are currently riding a nine-game win streak, with Maye having also publicly said on multiple occasions that he gives a lot of credit to his offensive line for the role they play in protecting him.

"Those guys are the heartbeat of this offense, this football team," Maye said. "They're protecting me ... they're playing every week and they're doing a great job. My body feels great and I think it's a lot of credit to them for what they're doing and how they much they care to protect me. Those guys are a great group and they deserve a lot of credit."

Though Maye has also specifically spoken about an off-field bond he shares with one particular offensive lineman.

Drake Maye Highlights Bond with OT Will Campbell

Per a recent report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, Maye recently stated that left tackle Will Campbell has quickly become one of his best friends following the pair's meeting after Campbell was drafted at No. 4 overall back in April's 2025 NFL Draft.

"I think it's cool when you can get close with a guy at such a young age. We didn't know each other," Maye said. "When he got drafted, that was the [first] time [we met]. I think from that, we got along."

Maye is currently 23, with Campbell being only two years younger than the QB, 21.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) shake hands with New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Campbell and Maye sat courtside at TD Garden together on Nov. 3 when the Boston Celtics hosted the Utah Jazz — a 105-103 loss for Boston.

"I had never been to a NBA game before," Camobell said. "So it was pretty cool going there and getting to experience that so I enjoyed it. [Maye] is confident in his basketball abilities, I'll say that."

Campbell was placed on injured reserve after suffering a MCL sprain during New England's 26-20 Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per league regulations, Campbell will be eligible to return Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins.

Reserve lineman Vederian Lowe will assimilate into the starting lineup at left tackle as a result of Campbell's MCL injury. And while the offensive line has plenty of talent to go around, clearly Maye will be excited to have Campbell back at left tackle when he's able.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!