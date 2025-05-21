Patriots' Quirky WR Already Winning Over New Teammates
The New England Patriots have made a concerted effort to repair their ailing receiving corps this offseason, signing both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency and drafting Kyle Williams.
Of course, the Patriots still have some concerns at wide receiver, as Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, Hollins has been an ancillary piece for his entire NFL career and Williams is entirely unproven.
When it comes to Hollins, though, the quirky playmaker — known for practicing barefoot and for wearing wild costumes to the stadium — is already making an impact in the locker room.
Fellow New England wide out Kendrick Bourne is loving what he has seen from Hollins, particularly from a personality standpoint.
“Mack Hollins, he’s very competitive,” Bourne said. “He is awesome, man. Just being around him, that energy is just special. I’ve never been around somebody like him. In the weight room, pushing us — everything he said in his press conferences. I watched him, he’s standing on that. I love that."
Hollins may not necessarily be guaranteed to make the team, as the Pats actually have a glut at receiver now with peripheral names like Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Efton Chism II battling for a roster spot. Let's keep in mind that Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Williams are surely locks, and Kayshon Boutte will also almost surely qualify, barring a trade.
Count Bourne among those who would probably be sorely disappointed if Hollins is not a member of the Patriots come Week 1, though.
“It creates competitiveness and for us to push each other," Bourne added. "I kind of learned that about him. Obviously, he has all his antics with the shoes and stuff but being around him now, learning him personally, is dope; it is genuine. I love that character.”
Hollins spent 2024 with the Buffalo Bills, where he caught 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.
