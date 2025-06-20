Patriots WR Lands Stunning Fantasy Football Outlook
The New England Patriots brought in a bunch of wide receivers to try and bolster what was the NFL's worst receiving corps in 2025, and while Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams are the most discussed names (and for good reason), there is a sleeper option that has generated considerable buzz in recent weeks: undrafted rookie Efton Chism III.
Chism has already drawn comparisons to former Patriots slot receivers Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, and he has already admitted to watching film of those players.
While there is no guarantee that the Eastern Washington product makes the 53-man roster, the general consensus is that New England will find room for him due to his skill set.
Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus clearly likes what he sees from Chism, as well, as he has provided a rather stunning Fantasy Football take on the 23-year-old, naming him among three rookie receivers you should stash in your dynasty league.
While Cooper is not guaranteeing that Chism will produce, he thinks it might be a good idea to scoop him up.
"This isn’t to say you should be picking up Chism in dynasty rookie drafts — there are far safer options in the later rounds than the rookie WR27," Cooper wrote. "But don’t let him sit as a free agent. It’s not every day that an NFL head coach describes an undrafted free agent wide receiver as a 'talented' player whom a quarterback can trust."
Chism hauled in 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign, representing his first 1,000-yard season. He finished with 927 yards the year prior.
Diggs, Williams, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte all seem like relative locks to make the Patriots' roster, so Chism will be competing with names such as Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker for the final roster spot. unless New England decides to go with seven receivers (or makes a trade, which is possible).
