Patriots, A.J. Brown Trade Could Be Real Possibility

INDIANAPOLIS — The door isn't fully shut, and the New England Patriots might have left it ajar for a reason.

Stocked with 11 draft picks, and a quarterback playing at an MVP level on a rookie contract, trading for Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown just makes too much sense. Enough has been stated about Brown's admiration for the franchise that he grew up a fan of, and head coach Mike Vrabel's prior connection to him in Tennessee.

But will it actually happen? What would it take?

For starters, the big unanswered question that will likely determine the direction the Patriots move in is Stefon Diggs. Taking out the legal proceedings that he is going through — where he pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation on a personal chef — his contract has a chance to be a major storyline. He's guaranteed $6 million on March 13, the start of the new league year, and his $26.5 cap hit for 2026 isn't something to sneeze at.

"There's a lot of things that we'll do between now and the time that the football season starts," Vrabel told reporters at the NFL Combine. "So, that's going to be the same with, I would say, most every player on our roster."

If the Patriots are going to want Brown, it's possible that Diggs won't be here for it. There's a shot New England gives up significant trade capital (Second-round pick? Third-round pick?) for Brown, and there's also a shot they decide to roll the dice once more on Diggs' expensive contract.

I doubt both happen. Have to pick and choose here.

This doesn't take the team out of kicking the tires on Brown. In fact, it's more than likely that those conversations have already taken place between the Patriots and Eagles. Yes, the ball is fully in Philadelphia's court. No, I'm sure the ongoing friction between Brown and his usage in the offense hasn't truly disappeared, despite a change at the Eagles' offensive coordinator position.

It would be the smart move to replace a 32-year-old Diggs with a 28-year-old Brown.

The QB On A Rookie Deal Plays A Big Role

And with Drake Maye still on his rookie contract for (likely) three more seasons, the time to pounce and get aggressive is now. If brought over, Brown would instantly be the team's top offensive weapon -- jumping ahead of Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Hunter Henry and Mack Hollins on the list.

"I think there's always time to be aggressive, but not reckless," Vrabel said. "We certainly understand what premium quarterbacks cost in this league, where they get to and what they should be compensated."

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vrabel also admitted he hadn't gotten much time to truly dive into the upcoming group of draft prospects at any position, considering how late their season went. He's looked at more of the free agents (Brown remains under contract until 2029) and the possibilities of who may become free agents.

The head coach isn't the only one churning out the "coach speak" about adding to the roster. Executive Eliot Wolf sat down with local reporters to also answer questions, including what some positives and negatives might be to adding a top-flight wide receiver.

"We'd Prefer Not To Have A Diva Receiver"

He erred on the side of caution, especially if it came to adding a perceived "diva" at the position.

"We’d prefer not to have a diva receiver. But look, the receiver position is interesting," Wolf said. "You’ve got to want the ball. You definitely don’t want a receiver that doesn’t want the ball. So it’s all about how they manage that off the field."

But of course, the Patriots can decide to be aggressive and give up draft capital for Brown -- the longtime fan of the team who recently opened up Pandora's box on social media when he appeared on legendary Patriots Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski's podcast. That doesn't mean the Eagles will just give in to the defending AFC champions.

The Buffalo Bills need a WR1. Should Mike Evans walk in free agency, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use a top name at the position as well. They'll try to get the best for their buck, and if New England were smart, they'd send them an offer the Eagles couldn't refuse.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!