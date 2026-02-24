One Area Patriots' WR Kyle Williams Needs To Improve In

INDIANAPOLIS --- Kyle Williams' rookie season was very up and very down in 2025.

The New England Patriots' wide receiver made some of the biggest catches of the season, including a touchdown that helped start a primetime comeback against the Baltimore Ravens. But he also didn't truly carve out a true rule on the offense that saw various players lead the team in receiving each game.

For Williams, the biggest thing for him is getting stronger for his sophomore campaign.

"Kyle played in every game he was available," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters at the NFL Combine. "The way we used him was more of a speed player, which he definitely (is). But I think he's got more in him that he could show he's got to get stronger."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

The Washington State rookie has also expressed the need to get stronger, both in his frame (he's only 5-foot-11 and 190 lbs) and at the top of his routes.

"Off the line, I’m pretty good," Williams said at the end of the season. "At the beginning of the route, I’m good. At the top, I definitely need some work."

Kyle Williams' Rookie Year Wasn't Jaw-Dropping, Though Some Catches Were

He played in every single one of New England's games as a rookie, catching just 12 passes. A trio of those went for touchdowns, the calling card on an otherwise disappointing first year for the speeders. But Wolf reiterated the fact that Williams is aware of what he needs to work on.

"I think he'd be the first one to tell you that," Wolf said. "But you know, the fact that he was able to play, and I think all 21 games for us was a testament to his ability to be available."

How Williams will fit into next season's group of wideouts depends on who returns. Stefon Diggs' roster spot remains up in the air as a $26.5 million cap hit and a pending legal proceeding looms, while a potential external addition could cut into Williams' playing time. Wolf didn't shoot down the idea of bringing in more players at the position -- including the always talked about "WR1."

"Obviously, having more playmakers is a good thing, so yes, we are looking at the wide receiver position to try to improve depth and at the top as well," Wolf said. "But also, when you run your offense and you have one of these number one receivers, the quarterback can get in trouble by trying to force the ball to that person."

