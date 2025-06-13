Patriots WR Trying to Follow Legends' Footsteps
Perhaps the rookie generating the most buzz for the New England Patriots this offseason is one they didn't even draft: wide receiver Efton Chism III.
Yes, the Patriots selected fellow receiver Kyle Williams in the third round, and while many are expecting Williams to be a stud, it's Chism that is reminding New England fans of past Pats legends.
A dynamic slot receiver who played his collegiate football at Eastern Washington, the 5-foot-10 Chism has already drawn comparisons to Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola and not surprisingly, he is already taking notes watching film of the former Patriots playmakers.
“Just see how they did it and try to develop that into my game," Chism said, via Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. "I love the way they get open versus man and obviously they feel zones very well.”
Now, we should probably qualify all of this by mentioning that all of those prior slot weapons were catching passes from Tom Brady, and while Drake Maye looked impressive during his rookie campaign, he certainly isn't the GOAT.
Still, it's good to see that Chism is making a concerted effort to emulate those Patriots legends, all of whom experienced monumental success in Foxborough.
Chism is competing with a bunch of other wide receivers for a roster spot, but the niche that he fits could give him the inside edge over many of them.
During his final collegiate campaign in 2024, Chism hauled in 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns, demonstrating sticky hands and tremendous route-running ability.
New England added numerous receivers this offseason, also signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency. You also have to figure that DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte are locks (barring a trade), and veteran Kendrick Bourne will also probably make the team.
That will leave just one more spot available, and perhaps Chism can steal it.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!