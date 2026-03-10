Patriots Sign WR Romeo Doubs to Huge Contract

After a relatively slow first day of legal tampering, the New England Patriots made their first big splash in free agency.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots signed former Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs to a massive four-year contract worth nearly $80 million. The 25-year-old wide receiver will slot in as one of the top offensive weapons for Drake Maye and Co. in 2026.

Rumors about Doubs and his connection to the Patriots swirled throughout the day, with reports that the team was checking in on the four-year veteran. Since being drafted in the fourth round out of Nevada back in 2022, Doubs has been one of Green Bay's top wide receivers.

Last season, he racked up 55 catches for 724 yards -- a career high -- and six touchdowns. The 25-year-old Doubs has 2,424 yards in his young career, and quickly meshed with quarterback Jordan Love during his time with the Packers.

What Does NE's WR Room Look Like Now?

He joins a wide receiver room in New England still looking for their top choice. After the team released Stefon Diggs after a 1,000-yard season, the Patriots are left with Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb and John Jiles. Adding Doubs to that group adds another element to the deep game, something quarterback Drake Maye shined at in his second season under center.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) pulls down a long reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diggs led the Patriots in receptions (85) in his lone season with the team, but a myriad of factors (one of which included his massive $26.5 million cap hit) played into the tam's decision to release him and regroup at the position.

The Patriots were originally interested in Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce to start free agency, but he re-signed with the Colts on a huge four-year, $116 million contract. Other wideouts that were somewhat linked with New England, including Jalen Nailor and Mike Evans, also signed with new teams.

Nailor was reportedly a topic of interest for the Patriots before he inked a three-year, $35 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the Doubs contract, the Patriots have only signed three players on the first unofficial day of free agency. They opened the afternoon by inking edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $39.5 million contract before agreeing to terms with veteran fullback Reggie Gilliam on a three-year deal worth $12 million.

In other transactions, tight end Austin Hooper (Atlanta), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (San Francisco) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (Kansas City) all reportedly departed from the Patriots on the open market.

