Patriots Country

New England Patriots Final Roster Cuts Tracker for 2024 NFL Season

The New England Patriots are finalizing their 53-man roster ahead of the coming year.

Jared Koch

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New England Patriots are putting the final touches on their 53-man roster before the start of the 2024-25 NFL season, and things are already off to a hot start.

The NFL deadline for teams around the league to iron out their final rosters lands at 4 PM ET on Tuesday afternoon, making it crunch time for front offices around the league to make some tough decisions. It's no different for the Patriots, who have an array of choices to make as to who will and won't be a part of the group that travels to Cincinnati in Week One.

While the team continues to make their numerous shuffles around the team, let this be your Patriots' final roster cuts tracker to be updated in real-time as the moves are announced until the 4 PM cutoff. New England usually tends to have a few surprises on cut day, so if/when they happen, they'll be posted here:

Cuts

AJ Thomas | S, Waived

Kevin Harris | RB, Released

Kobe Jones | DE, Waived

Matt Landers | WR, Waived

Liam Fornadell | OG, Waived

Bailey Zappe | QB, Released

Mitchell Wilcox | TE, Waived

Jacob Warren | TE, Released

Mikey Victor | CB, Released

Charles Turner | C, Released

Christian McCarroll | DE, Released

Zuri Henry | OT, Released

Josiah Bronson | DT, Released

Deshaun Fenwick | RB, Released

William Bradley-King | LB, Released

Steele Chambers | LB, Released

Sam Roberts | DT, Released

Kawaan Baker | WR, Released

La'Michael Pettway | TE, Released

Azizi Hearn | CB, Released

Tucker Addington | LS, Released

PUP

Kendrick Bourne | WR

Cole Strange | OG

Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!

Published |Modified
Jared Koch

JARED KOCH

Home/News