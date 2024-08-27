New England Patriots Final Roster Cuts Tracker for 2024 NFL Season
The New England Patriots are putting the final touches on their 53-man roster before the start of the 2024-25 NFL season, and things are already off to a hot start.
The NFL deadline for teams around the league to iron out their final rosters lands at 4 PM ET on Tuesday afternoon, making it crunch time for front offices around the league to make some tough decisions. It's no different for the Patriots, who have an array of choices to make as to who will and won't be a part of the group that travels to Cincinnati in Week One.
While the team continues to make their numerous shuffles around the team, let this be your Patriots' final roster cuts tracker to be updated in real-time as the moves are announced until the 4 PM cutoff. New England usually tends to have a few surprises on cut day, so if/when they happen, they'll be posted here:
Cuts
AJ Thomas | S, Waived
Kevin Harris | RB, Released
Kobe Jones | DE, Waived
Matt Landers | WR, Waived
Liam Fornadell | OG, Waived
Bailey Zappe | QB, Released
Mitchell Wilcox | TE, Waived
Jacob Warren | TE, Released
Mikey Victor | CB, Released
Charles Turner | C, Released
Christian McCarroll | DE, Released
Zuri Henry | OT, Released
Josiah Bronson | DT, Released
Deshaun Fenwick | RB, Released
William Bradley-King | LB, Released
Steele Chambers | LB, Released
Sam Roberts | DT, Released
Kawaan Baker | WR, Released
La'Michael Pettway | TE, Released
Azizi Hearn | CB, Released
Tucker Addington | LS, Released
PUP
Kendrick Bourne | WR
Cole Strange | OG
