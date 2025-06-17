Patriots' Pro Bowl Addition Delivers Frightening Message
Perhaps one of the most overlooked additions of the entire NFL offseason has been Harold Landry, who signed with the New England Patriots after being released by the Tennessee Titans.
The former Pro Bowl edge rusher enjoyed a very productive campaign in 2024, racking up 71 tackles, nine sacks and four passes defended while playing in all 17 games.
The Patriots signed Landry to a three-year contract, and for some reason, there were many who expressed trepidation about the move for New England.
Why? Mainly because people cite his numbers at Pro Football Focus, but results are results, and Landry has been one of the league's top sack-getters for years running now.
The 29-year-old is clearly feeling great to be a member of the Pats, and with training camp just around the corner, Landry sent a rather strong message to the rest of the NFl.
"I feel faster now than I did in my whole career," Landry said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Turn back the clock a little bit."
Considering that Landry rattled off 15 quarterback hits in addition to his sack total last year, that's a pretty scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.
The Boston College product was originally selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and immediately started producing, posting nine sacks as soon as his sophomore season. Then, in 2021, Landry made the Pro Bowl after rattling off 75 tackles and 12 sacks.
A torn ACL knocked the Spring Lake, N.C. native out for all of 2022, but he returned the following year and didn't skip a beat, finishing with 70 stops and 10.5 sacks.
The Patriots amassed a grand total of 28 sacks in 2024, which placed them all the way at the bottom of the league. We'll see if the additions of Landry and some other pieces will result in New England getting to the quarterback considerably more in the fall.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!