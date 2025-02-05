Patriots Insider Shares Major Concern About Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots made the big move to fired head coach Jerod Mayo immediately after the final game of the regular season. To replace him, they were able to land Mike Vrabel.
Of course, Vrabel has a long history with the Patriots. He was a star linebacker with the team as a player and then went on to have a very successful tenure as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
Now, he will look to come home and help lead New England back to championship contention.
Vrabel is a highly respected head coach. He is expected to do great things with the Patriots and many believe that he is exactly the coach that New England needed.
That being said, one Patriots' insider has revealed a major concern about Vrabel.
Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal believes that there are reasons for concern about Vrabel from an offensive perspective.
“My reservation here, his offensive vision in Tennessee wasn’t awesome. They never were that sort of cutting-edge offense,” Giardi said. "Obviously when you have a quarterback like Drake Maye, there’s a high ceiling here.”
Hopefully, Vrabel is able to fix the issues that he had offensively with the Titans. His choice for offensive coordinator should help him do that.
Josh McDaniels, another very familiar face, was brought back to New England. He has always had a great offensive mind and the Patriots believe that he can help Drake Maye unlock his full potential.
Perhaps the fix is simply making the right choice at offensive coordinator. Leaving the entire offense to McDaniels should put the unit in a good position for success.
There are always concerns and reservations about coaches and players alike. Vrabel is still a massive upgrade over Mayo and should give New England fans a lot of optimism for the future.
