Patriots Insider Suggests Massive Trade for Eagles Star WR
The New England Patriots are set to enter the NFL offseason with massive amounts of cap space and great draft capital. With those two things combined, the expectation is that the Patriots could have a very busy and aggressive offseason.
After suffering through a brutal 2024 season, New England made the decision to fire head coach Jerod Mayo and replace him with Mike Vrabel. That alone was a huge upgrade.
Now, the front office and Vrabel need to identify, target, and acquire players who can help them win on the field.
Thankfully, Drake Maye is the clear-cut franchise quarterback of the future. He showed off elite superstar potential during his rookie season. However, he needs more help offensively.
During the offseason, the Patriots need to find a way to add a top-tier wide receiver. They also need to improve the offensive line.
Speaking of wide receivers, one New England insider has suggested a massive trade idea.
Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald believes that Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown could be a potential trade target. He also suggested the outline of a package that the Patriots could offer the Eagles for him.
"The No. 4 overall pick would be too steep to acquire Brown, but a future first or multiple Day 2 picks could get the deal done," Kyed wrote.
New England should pull the trigger on that deal if Philadelphia would accept it. Brown is exactly the kind of piece that could take the offense to the next level.
In 2024, Brown ended up playing in 13 games. He racked up 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns.
While his numbers were still high level production, Brown was clearly unhappy with his role. His numbers were down from where they had been the previous two seasons.
That could potentially lead to the Eagles being open to the idea of trading him this offseason.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion and not a report that the Patriots have interest in trading for him. It stands to reason that they would have interest, but there is no guarantee that the opportunity to present itself.
