Patriots Named Top Suitor for Veteran Star WR
The New England Patriots are going to be one of the busiest and most intriguing teams heading into the NFL offseason. With loads of cap space and great draft capital, the Patriots could take a big leap forward.
While it has been talked about at length, New England needs to find more wide receiver talent. Drake Maye needs more weapons, and the Patriots have plenty of avenues to explore to add those for him.
Tee Higgins has been the most talked about name connected to New England. However, there is a very good chance that they will miss on Higgins. Should they miss, they would need to pivot quickly.
One name to keep an eye on could be Kansas City Chiefs' veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
Pro Football Focus writer Marcus Cameron recently took a look at the best landing spot for some of the top free agents this offseason. When it came to Hopkins, he listed the Patriots as the top suitor.
"The Patriots made sizable investments to their receiver room during the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, but weren’t able to make strides in the passing game," Cameron wrote. "Providing Drake Maye with a talented veteran on the outside who can also help elevate the team's young talent would be a wise use of the Patriots' league-leading cap space.
"After his move to Kansas City, Hopkins generated a 78.3 PFF receiving grade while dealing with a knee injury. He hasn't earned a season-long PFF overall grade below 70.0 since his rookie 2013 campaign."
During the 2024 NFL season split between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, Hopkins has racked up 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns.
Granted, that doesn't make him an elite No. 1 target. New England could focus on signing a veteran like Hopkins and adding a piece like Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft. Adding a top-tier rookie and a proven veteran like Hopkins could be the upgrade that Maye needs.
Hopkins also would not break the bank to sign. He would not come close to the kind of contract that Higgins would require.
Not spending as much on a free agent wide receiver would give the Patriots the opportunity to spend more money upgrading the roster at other positions. New England will need to improve the offensive line and the defense as well.
All of that being said, there are so many options for the Patriots to improve the roster. If they make the right moves, they could be a sleeper playoff contender in 2025.
