Patriots Introduce NFL Nike Rivalries Uniform
Thursday morning saw Nike and the NFL reveal eight new uniforms for the inaugural NFL "Rivalries" group.
According to ESPN, teams from the AFC East and NFC West will wear special uniforms during a single home game against a division rival. The threads' designs are "rooted extensively in the legacies and inspirations true to each team" and are meant to celebrate the storied rivalries. Elements of each uniform are unique to the city and team they represent.
"The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival," NFL's Vice President of Club Marketing, Taryn Hutt, said in Thursday's release.
The New England Patriots' NFL Rivalries uniform in particular includes references to fans across the six states of New England: Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
The storm blue jersey color is inspired by the New England region's fog. Undoubtedly, the color was also likely picked based on how it would look in a winter/snowy landscape.
Six red stars can also be seen on the neckline in reference to the six Super Bowl the Patriots have won and the six previously referenced states of the New England area.
Perforated stripes and embroidery are on the number set In a nod to the Drew Bledsoe-era uniforms.
Silver pants will be worn with the jersey, and reflective silver stripes across the shoulders and along the sides of the pants represent the various beams of light that shine off the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.
Patriots Fans React to the New Uniforms
The Pats' fanbase have had quite the mixed number of reactions to the new uniforms, to say the least.
"Thought the team was due for new Jerseys this year… and this is what we get," one fan asked on X.
"How did we mess this up so bad," another said.
"Wtf are these," said another fan.
However, not all reactions have been so negative.
"Why people not like them… these fire yall," said another fan.
"They look good," one fan said.
The Patriots will don this attire during the Week 11, Nov. 13th game against the New York Jets.
