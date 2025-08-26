Patriots Safety Surprisingly Makes 53-Man Roster
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just 15 months after signing a multi-year extension with the New England Patriots, safety Kyle Dugger’s status as a key component within their defensive backfield began to take on some doubt.
However, as the dust settles on the Pats initial 53-man roster, the sixth-year defender appears to be remaining in Foxborough for the time being.
Dugger, per a Patriots On SI source, is likely to begin the season on the team’s initial 53-man roster — despite both making and fielding calls regarding his availbility via trade. Ultimately, the “bottom line” may have been the most prominent factor in keeping Dugger in line with the Patriots.
From a contractual standpoint, the Patriots' decision on Dugger has its share of positives and negatives. The veteran safety has the team’s second-highest salary cap hit at approximately $15.3 million. Should they decide to cut him, the Pats would incur $14.25 million in dead money, while saving just over $1 million against the cap. As such, a trade is seemingly the more palatable option. Not only would the Pats recoup some tangible capital, they would also gain $10.67 million in cap savings, while parting with just $4.5 million in dead money.
Alas, the team was unsuccessful in its efforts to strike a deal with a suitable suitor — at least, for now.
Surrounded by quality talent on New England’s positional depth chart — one which includes fellow safeties Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and rookie Craig Woodson — Dugger has surprisingly found himself taking reduced reps during training camp, especially with the first-team defense.
With his Patriots future in doubt, Dugger entered the Pats' 42-10 preseason finale loss to the New York Giants intent on making an impact in New England’s defensive backfield. The former Pats captain did his part from a statistical standpoint, earning five total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception on the final drive of the first half.
Throughout his five seasons in Foxborough, Dugger has appeared in 74 regular season games, making 65 starts. He also started his only playoff appearance in 2021. The Decatur, Georgia native has compiled 424 total tackles, nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while scoring three defensive touchdowns. His extensive knowledge of the Patriots playbook made him the logical choice to serve as their defensive backfield‘s play-caller.
Dugger, a product of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, typically brings an excellent blend of speed, length, size to New England’s defensive backfield — both big nickel with five defensive backs and dime with six defensive backs. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. His on-field prowess combined with his football acumen have made him a valuable commodity to the Patriots.
Under new head coach Mike Vrabel and new coordinator Terrell Williams, the Patriots are in the process of instituting a more aggressive, attack-based style of defense. Though a player of Dugger’s attributes would typically be considered an ideal fit in such a system, Dugger was seldom part of the team’s three-safety nickel packages alongside Peppers and Hawkins during camp practices — a role which he typically held, and now belongs to Woodson.
Since joining the team as a second-round (37 overall) draft selection in 2020, Dugger has been one of the team’s most reliable defenders. During his most-productive statistical season in 2023, the 29-year-old led all defensive backs with 109 total tackles, while also compiling seven passes-defensed, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Unfortunately, an ankle injury slowed his production in 2024, limiting him to 13 games and just 81 total tackles.
