Patriots Potential Game-Breaking WR Makes 53-Man Roster
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots may be continuing their “popcorn” consumption for the foreseeable future, after all.
The Patriots, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels, are retaining the services wide receiver Javon Baker. The second-year wideout, who once told Patriots fans to get their favorite “movie-time” snack ready in preparation for his exciting style of play, has made the team’s initial 53-man roster.
The Patriots fourth-round (No. 110 overall) pick in last year's draft had been making a late camp push — showing promise as both as receiver and a special teamer. The only question remaining was whether or not he had done enough throuhgout the past month to make the initial “53.”
Though the answer to that question has now become official, Baker may have provided some additional drama by deleting his team-related connections on Instagram, as well as unfollowing the team on the social media platform.
Despite showing flashes of the explosive playmaking ability which made him a standout at the University of Central Florida, Baker’s production as a receiver cooled a bit in the waning days of prseason. He was targeted twice during the Pats’ 42-10 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night, but dropped both passes from now former Patriots’ quarterback Ben Wooldridge.
In the final analysis, Baker was sporadically able to capture the same game-breaking prowess as a playmaker which made him notable post-draft buzz last season. Still, his potential as a receiver, as well as his special teams contributions allowed him to be successful in his efforts. The 6’1” 202-pound receiver was coming off a stellar season at UCF, which saw him compile 52 receptions, seven of which went for touchdowns. He also led the Big 12 in receiving yards with 1,139 and yards-per-catch with 21.9, en route to being named to the Conference’s First-Team.
While the 23-year-old ultimately did lock in his spot within a crowded receivers depth chart, Baker possesses both the versatility and explosive skill to become a significant contributor to both the Patriots offense and special teams units.
New England has already had an eventful day, having released several roster hopefuls including safety Marcus Epps, tight end C.J. Dippre, kicker John Parker Romo, running back JaMycal Hasty, offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs and cornerbacks Brandon Crossley and Miles Battle, linebackers Truman Jones and Cam Riley, receiverJohn Jiles, international pathway defensive tackle David Olajiga and offensive linemen Mekhi Butler and Alec Lindstrom.
On Sunday, the Patriots waived/injured guard Layden Robinson. Last week, they released 14 players: Jaheim Bell, Micah Bernard, Philip Blidi, Isaiah Bolden, Cole Fotheringham, Phil Lutz, R.J. Moten, Kyle Peko, Jordan Polk, Monty Rice, Tyrese Robinson, Sidy Sow, Shane Watts, and Ben Wooldridge.
Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the various factors which will impact his team — as well as the NFL’s 31 remaining squads — in setting their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders for their season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 for a 1:00 pm kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
“We are still having conversations on our current players and our vision …. ideas and things that we want to do and where we want to get to,” Vrabel said. ”There will be players that will come onto our roster, maybe from other teams, maybe there won't. We'll have to get down to 53 and then eventually a practice squad and the mix of practice squad players, of veterans and young players that may develop, or ones that you know we could activate. So, I can't tell you for sure when those will happen, but obviously that has to be done before 4:00pm on Tuesday.”
