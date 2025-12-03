Patriots Reveal Bye Week Mindset

The New England Patriots are riding a lot of momentum going into their Week 14 bye winning their last 10 games en route to an 11-2 record.

The Patriots have been nothing short of special this season, coming together to become one of the best teams in the NFL. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the team's attitude going into the bye week.

"We're not done. We're not satisfied. I think champions are never satisfied," Vrabel said. "I think you can appreciate where you are, but at the same time, never be satisfied or complacent. The fine line between rest and recovery, and just being sedentary.

"So, there's a fine line of what we have to do to be able to come back in here, understand that just because you have a bye, that doesn't mean you're guaranteed some victory the next week in this league."

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Patriots Happy, But Not Satisfied

The Patriots hold a 2.5-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown, so there is still work to be done in the final four games of the season.

With the Bills posing as New England's next opponent, Vrabel wants to make sure the Patriots don't get too comfortable.

"Teams are 16-12 coming off a bye this year, so obviously the bye doesn't guarantee anything other than we should get some guys back that we didn't have last night, and we'll see where that goes throughout the week. Give them some time to reconnect with people that they care about, and then also be ready to focus on football and us finishing this thing," Vrabel said.

Vrabel knows what it's like to be the best team in the NFL this late in the season. As a player with the Patriots and a head coach with the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel has seen how teams in New England's position can succeed and fail.

It's now up to the Patriots to realize that nothing in the first 13 weeks of the season matters if the final four weeks don't have the plans executed how they should.

The Patriots have a legitimate chance at a Super Bowl this season with the AFC as wide open as it is. They may end up as the favorites if they continue to win, so they need to make sure their eyes remain on the prize during and beyond their well-earned Week 14 bye.

