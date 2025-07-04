Patriots WR in Trouble Before Training Camp
The New England Patriots have certainly revamped their receiving corps this offseason, bringing in a bunch of new faces to hopefully give life to a unit that was the NFL's worst in 2024.
Of course, the Patriots' new additions definitely mean trouble for some of New England's holdovers, and perhaps no Pats receiver is in more trouble than Ja'Lynn Polk.
The Patriots selected Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and were hoping that the University of Washington product would play a significant role in their offense during his rookie campaign. Unfortunately, that ended up not being the case.
Polk logged just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his debut season, putting his future with New England in doubt.
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire seems to believe that Polk may be on the hot seat more than any of the Pats' other receivers with training camp just around the corner.
"[Kayshon] Boutte impressed during his second season in New England last year, and [Javon] Baker has received considerable praise from the Patriots' new staff over the past few months," Marshall wrote. "Not much has been said about Polk, who was unable to fully participate in spring practices due to an injury, and that will put him under a microscope for training camp, with an uphill battle to overcome."
Even if New England ultimately keeps seven wide receivers, it would still be very difficult for Polk to make the roster. Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Boutte all seems like locks to make the team, barring any trades. That would leave just two slots, and Kendrick Bourne and undrafted rookie Efton Chism III seem like the favorites to win those jobs right now.
Polk definitely displayed terrific potential in college, but his miserable rookie showing may have harmed his standing beyond repair in Foxborough.
