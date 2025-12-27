Patriots Undrafted WR Getting Major Opportunity Against Jets

For Efton Chism III, it appears his time to generate some significant offense for the New England Patriots has finally come.

Among those not present at the New England Patriots' practice on Dec. 26 were wide receivers Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte. Boutte did not see participation due to being in concussion protocol, while Hollins was absent due to an abdomen issue.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel would go on to reveal at his post-practice press conference that Hollins and Boutte will be out in the impending Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets. Also listed on the injury report was fellow WR DeMario Douglas, who is having a hamstring issue.

As featured on the active roster, this means that Stefon Diggs, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams are the only primary pass-catchers fully healthy and available.

While Diggs and Williams will undoubtedly see routes and catches against the Jets, it is now very much possible that Chism will be involved as well in the Patriots' offense.

In fact, it is almost certain to say that Chism will receive notable time on Sunday.

What Could Efton Chism III Bring to the Field for the Patriots?

Chism was a standout for New England this most recent preseason. The 5'10”, 198-pound slot receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns. Originally undrafted, Chism promptly made this year's 53-man roster.

Additionally, he has since tallied 16 kickoff returns for 383 yards across six regular-season games.

"He's always prepared," Vrabel said of Chism at the same presser. "There's hard workers on this team and I would say none that probably work harder than Efton. I'm not going to say that he's the hardest worker, but you'd be hard pressed to find players that work harder than him. To be prepared, to be ready, to take advantage of his opportunity which it looks like in all accounts — he'll get opportunities [against the Jets.]"

While at Eastern Washington during his collegiate years, Chism was placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team. He concluded his time with the Eagles accumulating 3,852 receiving yards and 37 career touchdowns.

Back in his high school years while playing for Monroe High School, Chism became the school’s all-time receptions leader and all-time receiver touchdowns leader. With him on the roster, the school also made it to the semifinals in its division in Washington, which had never been done in program history until Chism was on the roster.

Efton's father — Efton Chism II — is a Marine Corps veteran who said it was important himself and his wife, Kristy, raised Chism with a strong sense of discipline paired with morals and values alongside his older sister, Camille.

Chism was recently on site at Mass General Brigham's sports cardio clinic to represent New England and assist former Boston Police Commissioner in his preparation for the upcoming Boston Marathon.

Chism's high school coach of Michael Bumpus previously told New England Patriots On SI that Chism should be viewed as a NFL player on the rise who has the potential to go the distance.

“He has the potential to be a seven, eight year veteran in NFL, if not longer on the slot, because he understands coverages," Bumpus said. "He understands how to move people off their spots. He's extremely strong for a guy his size, and his hands are second to none. I put his hands up against the best in the league.”

For Chism — it appears the time to prove that his former coach is correct about his future in the league is now.

The Patriots (12-3) enter play against the New York Jets having already clinched a spot in the playoffs, with the Jets currently having a 3-12 overall record.

