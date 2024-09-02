Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett Addresses Winning Starting Job
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots are set to begin the 2024 NFL season. They will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon.
After a hard battle throughout training camp and the preseason, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett earned the right to start in that game. At least for now, he'll be the Patriots' starter and will be given every opportunity to keep that during throughout the season.
Drake Maye gave a good fight, but New England is prioritizing developing Maye slowly. They don't want to throw him to the wolves just yet.
That could change at some point this season, but for now the job is Brissett's.
Following his hard work to win the job, Brissett spoke out and addressed being the Patriots' starter.
“I’ve worked hard to get to this point and am excited for this journey that we’re about to embark on. Nothing I take for granted, that’s for sure. It’ll probably set in more when you leave my locker, but I’m excited. It’s been a lot of work. A lot of long days, long nights — the journey to get to this point. I’m grateful for this opportunity but I’m also excited for.”
Brissett has shown flashes of big-time talent throughout his career. However, he has never been able to consistently hold on to a starting job.
He has played in 79 career games to this point, completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 10,574 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He has also picked up 915 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
At 31 years old, it's clear that Brissett isn't taking this opportunity for granted. He's ready to go out and continue earning the right to play throughout the 2024 campaign.
A new era of football is set to begin in New England. Gone are the days of Bill Belichick leading the charge. Now, the franchise will need to figure out how to find success in a new way.
Hopefully, Brissett will be able to come in and have a strong season. He has worked hard and kept the faith through years of not playing much. His time has come and he seems more than ready to get to work.