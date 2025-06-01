Patriots WR Gets Honest on Bold Goals for 2025 Season
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is currently in quite a predicament heading into his third NFL season. He had a strong year in 2024, but due to the Patriots making numerous additions at his position the last several months, he is fighting for a roster spot heading into 2025.
Boutte was one of the few bright spots for New England last season, catching 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns. You would then think that he would be assured of a key place in the offense for next fall, but that just isn't the case.
However, the 23-year-old doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to him, and unlike many other players, he isn't setting potentially unreachable goals for himself for the coming campaign.
“You know, everybody got goals of being 1,000-yard receivers and stuff like that, but it starts with days like this," Boutte said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. "Just working with the team, getting on the same path as Drake [Maye]. As long as we’re on the same page, everything will take care of itself.”
Boutte has found himself as the center of trade speculation recently, as the Pats have 12 wide receivers vying for six spots. Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and rookie Kyle Williams all seem to be locks, and you have to figure Mack Hollins is a sure thing to make the roster, as well.
That basically leaves two slots up for grabs, and Boutte will mainly be battling with Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and undrafted free agent Efton Chism III to land one of them.
Chism has gained tons of momentum as a potential addition, which means that Boutte could ultimately find himself getting dealt at some point in the coming months.
For now, though, the LSU product is just taking things as they come.
