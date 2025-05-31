Patriots LB Delivers Inspiring Message to Younger Teammates
It's becoming increasingly clear through the beginning motions of the preparation for the campaign ahead that the New England Patriots brought in a certified leader for their locker room this offseason.
The leader in question is none other than veteran linebacker Robert Spillane; the 29-year-old defender and multiple-time team captain who joins the Patriots following two strong years with the Las Vegas Raiders, and someone who began their career as a long-shot undrafted prospect from Central Michigan with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans.
When it comes to mentoring and speaking to younger players, incoming rookies, and especially those trying to gain some traction as an undrafted free agent, Spillane might be one who can speak better than most about working to become a top-tier pro, along with the effort that it takes to climb to being among the best at the next level.
Through the beginning of Patriots OTAs, Spillane has taken that guidance and leadership role in stride, ultimately hammering home some valuable insight and his experience as a former undrafted rookie with the roster's incoming young talent.
"If you're not a starter, I'd tell the guys that aren't starters to prepare as a starter," Spillane said. "If you don't come in here with the mindset every day that you will be a starter, you never will [be]. They never expect young guys to come into this league as undrafted players, and to rise through the ranks, they don't want it to happen, they don't expect it to happen. So, I tell all of these young guys, 'You've got to go make that s*** happen.'
"Nobody expects the undrafted guy to become a three-time captain middle linebacker, but at the end of the day, that's my story, and I'm going to stay true and help those guys reach their dream too."
For a draft-and-develop team like the Patriots have aspired to be, having voices like Spillane within the facility's walls is invaluable, not just to build and guide this group as a veteran mentor but also to establish the ideal culture this team wants to have in the building.
And for a "football guy" like Vrabel is advertised to be, Spillane is certainly fitting into that mold pretty nicely early on.
