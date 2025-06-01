Patriots WR Gives Major Praise to Key OTAs Standout
The New England Patriots' offseason workouts are now in session, with OTAs officially getting underway to allow teams to find a bit of familiarity with their newly established rosters.
While the Patriots have brought in many new players on the roster both young and veteran throughout this offseason, one tenured name in the wide receiver group has managed to stand out among his teammates as an exemplary part of the new regime at the start of OTAs.
That name in question is Kendrick Bourne, the Patriots wideout who enters his age-30 season and his fifth as a part of New England's receiving corps.
But, regardless of being a near-ten-year veteran in the league, Bourne has seemingly remained hard at work in the facility during the team's optional offseason training session ahead of his first campaign fully recovered from his ACL tear in 2023.
Bourne's OTA efforts have even caught the attention of fellow Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte, another one of the Patriots' weapons remaining onboard amidst the offseason overhaul.
"I think it's good to have a vet in the room," Boutte said of Bourne. "He could be one of those vets that's just like, he doesn't need to come, he's experienced, stuff like that. But, it means a lot to me that he's here and putting in the work, so that means a lot."
Last offseason was one where Bourne had no shortage of limitations as he was still recovering and rehabbing from his ACL injury that left him out of the mix for the first quarter of 2024. This time around, Bourne isn't wasting any of his opportunity to be a part of that offseason work, optional or not.
Bourne comes off a year in which he appeared in 12 contests while starting in nine, collecting 305 yards on 28 receptions and one touchdown. It was a bit of a step back from his previous production in New England, but in a year in which he was getting back to full speed from a major injury and in a messy Patriots offense, those numbers start to make sense.
However, now with a chance to get back to full form, along with having an improved supporting cast, there's a route for Bourne to return to his place as one of this team's more reliable contributors at the position, and in turn, a big asset for the development of Drake Maye.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!