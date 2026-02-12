Drake Maye Wants Patriots to Keep Star WR

Despite the distasteful ending to an otherwise exciting 2025 season, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is ready to run it back with receiver Stefon Diggs in 2026.

Throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, the Maye-Diggs union was one of the most productive offensive tandems, producing 1,013 yards on 85 catches and four touchdowns in 17 games this year — while adding 14 receptions for 110 yards and one score in the postseason. Though the duo connected for only three catches and 37 yards in the Pats’ 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, Maye realizes that New England’s offense is far better equipped with Diggs in the lineup than without him.

”I wish I would have given him more chances in the game,” Maye told reporters shortly before clearing his locker. “I know he probably thinks the same way, and I think he's just been a great force this year. I can't say enough about what he's done for us, what he's done for this team and what he's proved to himself.”

From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs’ on-field skill set is undeniable. He topped 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time of his career, while becoming the first Patriot to eclipse that mark since Julian Edelman in 2019. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

As such, it should be noted that Diggs has become a solid complement to Maye, as well. The Pats starter routinely turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.

Although several Patriots players significantly contributed to their streak of success in 2025, the one constant throughout the season was Maye. The former North Carolina Tar Heel compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP. His connection with Diggs undoubtedly helped his case in that regard.

Therefore, Diggs’ return should be a foregone conclusion, right? Not so fast.

Will the Maye-Diggs Connection Continue into 2026?

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) get ready to take the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Though he signed a three-year deal with New England last March, Diggs’ $20.6 million base salary in 2026 is not fully guaranteed. If New England cuts the 32-year-old before June 1, they would save $16.8 million, per Over The Cap. If they designate Diggs as a post-June 1 release, they would save $20.8 million in cap space by spreading a $9.7 million deal cap hit across both 2026 and 2027.

When taking Diggs’ salary implications, along with his impending legal issues under account, it is possible that New England may consider moving on from the talented wideout. However, both Diggs and Maye have made it clear that New England’s offense is stronger when together, rather than apart.

“Yeah, unless they opt out of the contract,” Diggs said when asked if he expects to be back with the Pats in 2026. “I anticipate being here. I hope so. Love my guys. Hell of a year playing with them. We built some real family-like bonds, so I hope so. I don’t control it.”

Maye’s retort only echoed Diggs’ sentiments.

”He can still be a big-time player in this league, and he showcased that,” Maye said. “He's got a lot of juice left in the tank, and he told me the other day he's got a chance to really work on his craft in the offseason.

“He really didn't have a chance last offseason coming from an injury, so he's got a chance to get back and working and just trying get whatever's left in his body. I know there's some left, and I'm looking forward to getting a chance to hopefully throw him some more passes and watch [No.] 8 go.”

