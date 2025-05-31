Patriots' New Defender Already Putting the NFL on Notice
The New England Patriots' offense was clearly the biggest issue for the the team heading into the offseason, but the Patriots actually decided to address their defense first.
Armed with a wealth of cap space heading into free agency, New England signed a plethora of big defensive names on the open market, adding Harold Landry, Milton Williams and Carlton Davis. But the Pats also added a lesser-known player who could make a huge impact: Robert Spillane.
The former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker is coming off of back-to-back impressive campaigns, most recently racking up 158 tackles, a couple of sacks, a pair of interceptions and seven passes defended in 2024.
Now, Spillane is prepared to help a once-great Patriots defense that definitely declined last year, and he is already liking what he is seeing.
“Extremely comfortable,” Spillane told reporters. “I feel really good with the guys around me. I know as a middle linebacker that I need to trust in my positioning within the scheme of the defense — which is usually in the center of the defense. So, I tell the guys around me, ‘Go make plays, I’ll make you right,’ especially the guys in front of me. I love an aggressive, hungry d-line and it really feels like we have that coming out this year.”
New England absolutely spent a major chunk of time repairing its front seven. It's also important to note that the Pats will be getting back defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was limited to just four games last season due to blood clots.
Spillane's message is loud and clear, though: the NFL better be prepared for a much more efficient, effective and physical Patriots defense next fall.
Having Mike Vrabel as its new head coach certainly helps New England's case, too.
