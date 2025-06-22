Patriots Rookie Earns Eye-Popping Prediction
The New England Patriots certainly put together a strong NFL Draft this year, landing a potential franchise tackle in Will Campbell while also addressing some other areas of need with incredibly talented players.
Perhaps everyone's favorite draft selection is wide receiver Kyle Williams, who the Patriots took in the third round back in April.
Williams was one of many impressive receivers available in his draft class, but New England seemed enamored by the Washington State product who hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign.
The Pats desperately needed receiver help after laying claim to the worst group of wide outs in football last season, so Williams' presence is obviously welcome.
Well, Gennaro Filice of NFL.com actually feels that the Baltimore native could immediately stamp his name among the most impressive players of his class, predicting that Williams will actually make the All-Rookie team in 2025.
"Williams is indeed a fun watch, exhibiting the kind of dynamism and swagger that lead you to believe he can make a smooth transition to the league," Filice wrote. "The 22-year-old still needs to refine the finer points of his game -- eliminating concentration drops and polishing his route-running -- but there’s a lot of reason to believe he could wind up as a third-round steal who significantly nurtures the growth of Drake Maye."
Williams actually began his collegiate career at UNLV and spent three years with the Rebels before transferring to Washington State after 2022.
He immediately shined in his debut campaign with the Cougars, catching 61 passes for 843 yards and six scores before truly breaking out in 2024, when he averaged a hefty 17.1 yards per grab.
Williams will be joining a Patriots receiving corps that now includes veterans like Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins as well as some other intriguing young pieces, so we will see if he can become one of Maye's favorite targets right off the rip.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!