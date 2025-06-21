Patriots Urged to Sign Former All-Pro
The New England Patriots have certainly done a lot in an attempt to help quarterback Drake Maye this offseason, making a concerted effort to repair the offensive line while also overhauling the receiving corps, both of which were probably the worst in football last year.
That being said, the Patriots still have plenty of question marks, and perhaps their biggest area of concern remains in the trenches.
More specifically, New England doesn't exactly have a stalwart at the guard position, which has led Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit to urge the Patriots to sign Brandon Scherff.
"As for the 33-year old Scherff, the career right guard has started 17 games for three straight seasons after dealing with injuries from 2018-2021," Hines wrote. "The veteran may not be the high level guard he was early in his career at Washington, but remains a consistent option along the inside as he did not allow a sack last season."
A five-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro, Scherff is probably the best offensive lineman remaining in free agency, and it's actually very surprising that no one has picked him up.
Scherff spent the last three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was a steady force for the club, even if he wasn't quite as good as he was during his time with the Commanders.
At this point, though, New England just needs stabiility, and Scherff would definitely provide that, both from a skill and a durability perspective.
The Pats could also probably nab Scherff on an affordable one-year deal, and it's not like contenders are clamoring to sign him, which should make things easier for the Patriots to land the veteran.
We'll see if New England decides to make a move to address what is still a pretty clear weakness.
