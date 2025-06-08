Patriots' Sleeper Playmaker Impressing With One Unique Skill
The New England Patriots are attempting to overhaul their offense heading into 2025, as they have a brand new coaching staff and have also imported a fresh class of weapons to help Drake Maye.
While names like Stefon Diggs and rookie TreVeyon Henderson are among the biggest names to watch, the Patriots also have some under-the-radar playmakers that could ultimately make a rather significant impact next season.
Undrafted rookie running back Lan Larison falls into that category and has already been impressing in offseason workouts, which has some believing that he could sneak onto the 53-man roster.
In a recent mailbag, Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit addressed a fan question about Larison's chances of making the team and why he could potentially fit.
"The biggest thing that has stood out with Larison is how smooth he is as a pass catcher out of the backfield," Hines wrote. "With his added ability on special teams he’ll make a push for RB3 or 4 duties."
Larison has already drawn comparisons to Danny Woodhead, the versatile halfback who played in New England from 2010 through 2012 and also experienced considerable success with the San Diego Chargers.
The UC Davis product is coming off of a marvelous 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,465 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, averaging a robust 5.2 yards per carry. In addition, he hauled in 62 receptions for 847 yards and six scores, so he was actually putting up Christian McCaffrey-type numbers throughout his collegiate career.
The Patriots will be rolling out Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson as their top two running backs going into next season, and Antonio Gibson will be competing for playing time, as well. That leaves Larison in a rather difficult position, but perhaps he can eke out some touches in the fall.
