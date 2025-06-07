Patriots Pass Rusher Happy to Reunite with Mike Vrabel
New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III appears to be feeling quite at home heading into the 2025 NFL season.
In addition to having played his college football just 18 miles north of Foxborough — for the Boston College Eagles from 2014-17 — the 28-year-old defender is also finding familiarity on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
In fact, Pats coach Mike Vrabel believes that Landry’s comfort level with the team may elevate his game to another level.
“[He’s doing] really good… I’ve seen a different version of Harold. I think he’s excited to be back up here,” said Vrabel during a recent appearance on The Bill O’Brien Podcast. “To be back with some of these guys he’s been coached by… Looking forward to seeing him play.”
Both Vrabel and Landry have been professionally intertwined since 2018, when the latter was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 41 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Under Vrabel’s tutelage, Landry became one of the team’s top defenders. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound linebacker compiled 326 total tackles, 41.5 sacks and eight pass-breakups in five seasons. For his efforts, he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
Despite Vrabel’s departure in 2024, Landry continued to play at a high level. He started all 17 games, finishing with 71 tackles, nine sacks, 18 pressures and four pass deflections. Still, the vigor with which he approached the game had appeared to wane in his coach’s absence.
Unsurprisingly, rumors began to link the pair when Landry was released by the Titans in early March. Vrabel, who had recently taken the reins as Patriots head coach, was seemingly the ideal coach to nurture Landry’s skill set and restore his enthusiasm. Accordingly, the Pats acted quickly to sign him to a three-year, $43.5 million contract at the outset of free agency.
"Once I saw how things were going and the writing was on the wall [in Tennessee,] this was definitely a place I wanted to be," Landry told reporters at the start of the Pats’ offseason workouts. "I was excited about the staff (Vrabel) was putting together. I just felt this was the right place for me. I'm excited to be here."
While Landry is clearly content to be reunited with Vrabel, he is also cognizant of his fit within his coach’s defensive system. With an emphasis on agression, the Spring Lake, North Carolina native fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Though team drills during offseason workouts have yet to intensify, Landry is already giving his coaching staff a glimpse of his potential in coordinator Terrell Williams’ defense. Coupled with his second tour of duty under Vrabel, Landry may be poised to put opposing offenses on notice sooner rather than later.
“He’s meant a lot. He’s played a big role in my development as a player, and also as a person," Landry said of Vrabel. "I was excited to come back because he knows my skill set. He knows how I operate and how I think. Throughout my career, he and his staff have done a great job of putting me in positions to go out and be productive and help the team, and that’s what I’m looking forward to."
