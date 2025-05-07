Patriots Linked to Bizarre Trade for Bears Weapon
The New England Patriots are actually pretty set at tight end, as they have Hunter Henry at the top of their depth chart and re-signed Austin Hooper in free agency.
It's the one position at which the Patriots actually didn't have much of an issue heading into the NFL Draft, but while New England's tight ends are solid, there is also very little doubt that the Pats lack explosiveness there.
Could the Patriots be looking to swing a big trade to address it?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks it's a possibility, naming Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet as a potential target for New England.
"The New England Patriots should be interested in Kmet if he becomes available," Knox wrote. "They need to put pass-catchers around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, and Kmet could be a long-term option for them at tight end."
The Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick of the NFL Draft last month, a rather peculiar decision considering the presence of Kmet. Plus, Tyler Warren was on the board, but that's a story for another day.
Here's the thing, though: the Pats are already established at tight end for 2025. They probably aren't looking to upgrade the position at this point, as it would just create a glut with both Henry and Hooper both under contract.
Plus, it's not like Kmet is Travis Kelce or George Kittle. Yes, he was impressive in 2023 when he hauled in 73 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns, but he managed just 47 catches for 474 yards and four scores last season. For reference, Henry was actually more productive overall in 2024.
Perhaps Kmet simply isn't being utilized correctly in Chicago, but it doesn't seem likely that the Patriots would part with a valuable asset to land a good — not great — tight end at this juncture.
