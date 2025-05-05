Julian Edelman Receives Major Patriots Honor
There's a new member on the way to the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame.
According to a team release, former wide receiver Julian Edelman has been announced as the 37th member of the Patriots' Hall of Fame. Edelman won this year's fan vote among a pool of Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins, the other finalists selected by the committee.
Edelman is now enshrined amongst a select few within Patriots' legacy as one of the best to put on the jersey. It's a pool that includes legends like Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law, Matt Light, Willie McGinest, Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel, and, of course, Tom Brady.
Upon Edelman's selection into the Patriots' Hall of Fame, owner Robert Kraft released a statement:
"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," said Kraft. "There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite."
During his 11 years in Foxboro, Edelman appeared in 137 games to collect 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, and 36 total touchdowns through the regular season. Of course, Edelman was also a key component of New England's three Super Bowl victories in 2015, 2017, and 2019, ultimately winning Super Bowl LII MVP.
