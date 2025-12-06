Patriots' Stefon Diggs Celebrates Birthday with Cardi B

While New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs may have waited until the club’s bye week to celebrate his recent birthday, it appears that his decision to delay the festivities was well worth it.

Despite having turned 32 on Nov. 29, the two-time All Pro was treated to a lavish party in Miami, FL earlier this week hosted by his girlfriend Cardi B. Surrounded by friends and clad in a navy blue with gold-braid military jacket, Diggs was all smiles as the evening’s guest of honor. Just as he was about to blow out the candles on his cake, Cardi began singing Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" along with the friends in attendance.

Stefon Diggs waited until the bye week to celebrate his birthday, but it was well worth it -- his lady, Cardi B, made it unforgettable by twerking and singing for his big bash! 🤩 https://t.co/nKoaC0sfqh pic.twitter.com/6A7BirPnys — TMZ (@TMZ) December 5, 2025

Both Diggs and Cardi B — who welcomed a baby boy in mid-November — have been quite the Patriots power couple since confirming their relationship via social media in early June. Since that time, the Grammy award-winning rapper attended the Patriots' Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons — sitting in the VIP suite next to owner Robert Kraft and celebrating Diggs' touchdown by mimicking his signature dance. She has also cheered for him from home in other games, posting reactions on her Instagram story.

Stefon Diggs: Birthday Boy and Renaissance Man

As for Diggs, the past year has been something of a renaissance. Through 13 games this season, the Maryland product leads New England’s receivers with 64 catches for 705 yards while scoring three touchdowns. As such, he is currently on pace to top 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time of his career — having previously done so for six straight seasons from 2018-2023.

Unsurprisingly, Diggs has been among New England’s most productive pass-catchers while immediately upgrading the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. His on-field chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye has been a key reason for the rebirth of the Patriots’ offense.

Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs is also providing a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline as a member of the Buffalo Bills (2020-23), he was also voted a captain in his first year with the Houston Texans' last season in 2024. Though he may not be carrying that distinction this season with New England, he is content to lead by example.

Diggs has also been one of the Pats’ most dependable on-field weapons. Just over one year ago, he appeared in only eight games for the Texans, due to suffering a season-ending ACL tear — an injury which not only ended his Texans tenure, but also threatened the start of his 2025 campaign with the Patriots. The Maryland not only returned to the field in near-record time, but he has played in all 13 games for the Pats, having aligned on 55 percent of the team’s plays on offense.

